Eagles Defensive Coordinator Search: A Running Thread of Eagles DC Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a new defensive coordinator after parting ways with the embattled Sean Desai and not renewing the contract of Matt Patricia. The rumors of potential replacements are coming in fast and furious, so with that, here’s a running thread of rumors about the Eagles defensive coordinator search.
Jaguars are set to hire former Falcons’ defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024
Jaguars are set to hire former Falcons’ defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024
#Eagles are set to interview former #Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell, per source. Philly looking for a new defensive coordinator.
Caldwell also will speak with the Raiders for a senior defensive staff position with DC flexibility should Patrick Graham get a head coaching job.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024
#Eagles are set to interview former #Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell, per source. Philly looking for a new defensive coordinator.
Caldwell also will speak with the Raiders for a senior defensive staff position with DC flexibility should Patrick Graham get a head coaching job.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024