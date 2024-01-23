Eagles

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Search: A Running Thread of Eagles DC Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a new defensive coordinator after parting ways with the embattled Sean Desai and not renewing the contract of Matt Patricia. The rumors of potential replacements are coming in fast and furious, so with that, here’s a running thread of rumors about the Eagles defensive coordinator search.

Jan. 22

Ryan Nielsen will join the Jags as DC.

Former Jags’ DC (and Eagles’ LB) Mike Caldwell will interview, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Eagles set to interview former Washington head coach Ron Rivera for the open DC position.

Jan. 21

Eagles have reportedly reached out to former Giants’ DC Don “Wink” Martindale and Falcons’ DC Ryan Nielsen.

