Eagles Practice Squad: Birds Swap Ross Pierschbacher And Kindle Vildor

The Eagles practice squad is always moving and on the first day of the week following their bye, that was no different for the Eagles.
On Monday afternoon, the Eagles announced they were releasing CB Kindle Vildor and filling his vacated spot on the practice squad with Ross Pierschbacher.
Practice Squad: We've signed C Ross Pierschbacher and released CB Kindle Vildor. pic.twitter.com/f4ZLQZPNj7
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 13, 2023
Positionally, the move is a bit of a surprise given that Cam Jurgens’ practice window is active and he is likely to return in the very near future while the secondary has had tons of injuries and needed to use a lot of different bodies.
Pierschbacher has been out of the league after being waived with an injury designation back in August, so the Eagles will likely see if he’s healthy and could contribute. He’s only played one career snap on offense – with the Eagles back in 2020.
Originally drafted by Washington in 2019, he was in Philadelphia for approximately nine months from December 2020 until September 2021. He’s spent time with the Giants and Lions, as well.
Kindle Vildor had signed with the Eagles practice squad back on October 20.