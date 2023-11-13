Eagles

Eagles Practice Squad: Birds Swap Ross Pierschbacher And Kindle Vildor

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Eagles Practice Squad: Birds Swap Ross Pierschbacher And Kindle Vildor Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles practice squad is always moving and on the first day of the week following their bye, that was no different for the Eagles.

On Monday afternoon, the Eagles announced they were releasing CB Kindle Vildor and filling his vacated spot on the practice squad with Ross Pierschbacher.

Positionally, the move is a bit of a surprise given that Cam Jurgens’ practice window is active and he is likely to return in the very near future while the secondary has had tons of injuries and needed to use a lot of different bodies.

Pierschbacher has been out of the league after being waived with an injury designation back in August, so the Eagles will likely see if he’s healthy and could contribute. He’s only played one career snap on offense – with the Eagles back in 2020.

Originally drafted by Washington in 2019, he was in Philadelphia for approximately nine months from December 2020 until September 2021. He’s spent time with the Giants and Lions, as well.

Kindle Vildor had signed with the Eagles practice squad back on October 20.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Nakobe Dean Suffered Lisfranc Sprain Against Cowboys

Eagles Injury Update: Nakobe Dean Suffered Lisfranc Sprain Against Cowboys

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 8 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Bradley Roby Takes To Social Media To Say He Will Return After Bye
Eagles Injury Update: Bradley Roby Takes To Social Media To Say He Will Return After Bye
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm
Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 5 2023
Eagles
Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 1 2023
Eagles
Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9?
Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9?
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 30 2023
Go to top button