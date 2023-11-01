Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles added Julio Jones to their team about two weeks ago and, although he’s been elevated for the past two games, he has been learning the offense from the practice squad.

After a move by Howie Roseman to deal Kentavius Street for some draft capital, the Eagles were able to free up a roster spot and that will be going to Julio Jones so that he can remain active on game days with the team.

In the last two weeks, Jones has played only about 30 offensive snaps and has two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.

The other big news of the day was the Eagles activating the practice window for Cam Jurgens. That move means that Jurgens should be expected back within three weeks.

His practice window extends to November 22, so it’s probably expected he’ll be back before the Chiefs game on November 20.

Having Jurgens back starting at guard and Sua Opeta available off the bench should be a huge boost for the Eagles as they continue this tough stretch of opponents.

With the practice squad spot vacated by Jones, the Eagles have brought in E.J. Jenkins.

Jenkins, a tight end, is a former wide receiver and spent the summer with the Jets after going undrafted out of Georgia Tech.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
