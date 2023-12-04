Eagles Roster Moves: Free Agent LB Shaquille Leonard Reportedly Signing With Birds

The Eagles had been in pursuit of former All-Pro Shaquille Leonard for about a week now, and it seems they got their guy.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Leonard is signing a one-year deal with the Birds.
Added LB help in Philadelphia: Former Colts’ All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, per sources.
The Eagles next game is Sunday night at Dallas vs. the Cowboys, the other team Leonard visited. pic.twitter.com/Kf5ggbP9TD
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023
The other team looking to sign him was, of course, the Cowboys, who the Eagles play this weekend.
Leonard is basically coming off a bit of an off week, something that the rest of the Eagles offense could probably use at this point.
He had been a multiple-time All-Pro player, but has not played to that level the past two years as he dealt with injuries.
That said, it became painfully obvious that the Eagles could use some support over the middle in the blowout loss to the 49ers yesterday. The team did not even attempt to give Ben VanSumeren snaps, so it doesn’t seem they will be turning to him.
If Leonard could provide average play at the linebacker position, it’d greatly benefit the Eagles moving forward. It seems he likely felt the same way after watching the game and making his decision.
The deal has not been officially announced so no corresponding move has yet been made, but the deal is expected to be for only the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
It is also possible the Eagles first sign him to the practice squad as he learns the defense and can elevate him as needed to try and preserve roster spots longer.