Eagles vs. Chiefs Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) return to the gridiron after a bye week for a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). The Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, 28-23, in a wild affair on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City, who is also coming off a bye week, defeated the Miami Dolphins, 21-14, in Germany in their last contest. Andy Reid’s Chiefs are currently the top seed in the AFC and the Eagles are the top seed in the NFC.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Series History
Eagles vs. Chiefs Last Five Games
The Chiefs win on Monday if they can stop the Philadelphia Eagles high powered offense and make things uncomfortable for Jalen Hurts. Kansas City has kept most of their opponents in check this season, giving up an average of 15.8 points per game, however they haven’t exactly played the toughest schedule in the NFL. The Philadelphia offensive attack is significantly better than the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos offenses that dealt KC their “L’s.”
The Eagles win on Monday if they can get to Patrick Mahomes and make the Chiefs one dimensional. Kansas City doesn’t have the high-powered passing offense they deployed in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles should be successful if Sean Desai’s defensive unit is able to limit the impact of TE Travis Kelce and force Kansas City into a run-first offense. The Eagles pass rush has been picking up over the past few weeks and should show out against the KC offensive line.
This game is likely to play out a lot like the Birds and Chiefs last meeting, albeit with slightly less scoring. In the end it’s going to come down to a field goal, again, this time off the foot of Jake Elliott to seal another Philadelphia victory.