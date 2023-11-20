Eagles

Eagles vs. Chiefs Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Eagles vs. Chiefs Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) return to the gridiron after a bye week for a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). The Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, 28-23, in a wild affair on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City, who is also coming off a bye week, defeated the Miami Dolphins, 21-14, in Germany in their last contest. Andy Reid’s Chiefs are currently the top seed in the AFC and the Eagles are the top seed in the NFC. 

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
  • Gameday Weather:
  • Telecast: ESPN/ABC with Joe Buck (PxP) & Troy Aikman (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP with Merrill Reese (PxP) & Mike Quick (analyst)
  • Team Records: Eagles (8-1) | Chiefs (7-2)
  • Betting Odds: Eagles (+120) | Chiefs (-145)

 

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Odds

Bet PHI KC Play
Moneyline +120 -145 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-105) -2.5 (-115) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 45.5-Points (-110) Under 45.5-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Eagles vs. Chiefs Injury Report

Eagles vs. Chiefs Series History

  • Kansas City leads the all-time series, 6-4-0.
  • We don’t need to talk about the last game the two teams played against each other.
  • Andy Reid is undefeated against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Last Five Games

  • 02/12/23: KC-38 | PHI-35 | Super Bowl LVII
  • 10/03/21: KC-42 | PHI-30
  • 09/17/17: PHI-20 | KC-27
  • 09/19/13: KC-26 | PHI-16
  • 09/27/09: KC-14 | PHI-34

Eagles vs. Chiefs Five Things to Watch

  • Both teams are coming off of the bye-week. Andy Reid’s teams are notoriously prepared for post bye-week games dating back to his time in Philadelphia.

  • Will revenge be on the mind of the Philadelphia Eagles or is this just another business trip?

  • Can the Eagles defense slow down the KC offense and Patrick Mahomes?

  • A banged-up Jalen Hurts has had some time to heal from a nagging knee injury.

  • The Eagles will be getting starting guard Cam Jurgens and defensive back Bradley Roby back for MNF.

Kansas City Chiefs Win If…

The Chiefs win on Monday if they can stop the Philadelphia Eagles high powered offense and make things uncomfortable for Jalen Hurts. Kansas City has kept most of their opponents in check this season, giving up an average of 15.8 points per game, however they haven’t exactly played the toughest schedule in the NFL. The Philadelphia offensive attack is significantly better than the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos offenses that dealt KC their “L’s.”

Philadelphia Eagles Win If…

The Eagles win on Monday if they can get to Patrick Mahomes and make the Chiefs one dimensional. Kansas City doesn’t have the high-powered passing offense they deployed in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles should be successful if Sean Desai’s defensive unit is able to limit the impact of TE Travis Kelce and force Kansas City into a run-first offense. The Eagles pass rush has been picking up over the past few weeks and should show out against the KC offensive line.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction

This game is likely to play out a lot like the Birds and Chiefs last meeting, albeit with slightly less scoring. In the end it’s going to come down to a field goal, again, this time off the foot of Jake Elliott to seal another Philadelphia victory.

Philadelphia Eagles- 30 | Kansas City Chiefs- 27

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Cam Jurgens Activated Ahead Of Kansas City Game

Eagles Injury Update: Cam Jurgens Activated Ahead Of Kansas City Game

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 18 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Birds Officially Place Nakobe Dean On IR For Second Time This Season
Eagles Injury Update: Birds Officially Place Nakobe Dean On IR For Second Time This Season
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 16 2023
Eagles
Sports Media News: Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio WIP Extend Their Partnership
Sports Media News: Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio WIP Extend Their Partnership
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 15 2023
Eagles
Eagles Practice Squad: Birds Swap Ross Pierschbacher And Kindle Vildor
Eagles Practice Squad: Birds Swap Ross Pierschbacher And Kindle Vildor
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 13 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Nakobe Dean Suffered Lisfranc Sprain Against Cowboys
Eagles Injury Update: Nakobe Dean Suffered Lisfranc Sprain Against Cowboys
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 8 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Bradley Roby Takes To Social Media To Say He Will Return After Bye
Eagles Injury Update: Bradley Roby Takes To Social Media To Say He Will Return After Bye
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm
Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 6 2023
Go to top button