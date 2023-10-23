Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Birds Open as a Favorite on the Road against Washington

The early odds are out for the week 8 NFC East grudge match between the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and the Washington Commanders (3-4), and the Birds are an early favorite. BetMGM has installed the Eagles as a 6.5-point road favorite over Washington and -275 on the moneyline. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 31-17 win over Miami while Washington is coming off a laughable 14-7 loss to the lowly New York Giants. Sunday will be the second of two matchups between the division rivals, the Eagles squeaked out an overtime win over Washington, 34-31, in week 4.
