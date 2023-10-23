Eagles

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Birds Open as a Favorite on the Road against Washington

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Birds Open as a Favorite on the Road against Washington

 

The early odds are out for the week 8 NFC East grudge match between the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and the Washington Commanders (3-4), and the Birds are an early favorite. BetMGM has installed the Eagles as a 6.5-point road favorite over Washington and -275 on the moneyline. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 31-17 win over Miami while Washington is coming off a laughable 14-7 loss to the lowly New York Giants. Sunday will be the second of two matchups between the division rivals, the Eagles squeaked out an overtime win over Washington, 34-31, in week 4.

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds

Bet WSH Birds Play
Moneyline +225 -275 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 45-Points (-110) Under 45-Points (-110) BetMGM logo
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
