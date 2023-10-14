Eagles vs. Jets Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) will look to stay undefeated on Sunday when they travel to East Rutherford, NJ for a matchup against the struggling New York Jets (2-3). New York enters the game off a 31-21 win over the hapless Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off their most complete win of the season, a 23-14 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for Sunday’s matchup in the Meadowlands.
Friday injury report#PHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/vxvTIblpl8
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2023
Friday injury report#PHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/vxvTIblpl8
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2023
Game status for #PHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/srBEs9YcYN
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 13, 2023
Game status for #PHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/srBEs9YcYN
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 13, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles win this game if they simply play their game. The Birds balanced attack has been the key to their 5-0 start and that shouldn’t change on Sunday in the Meadowlands. The Jets have a very good defense so it will be an interesting test for first-year OC Brian Johnson and QB Jalen Hurts.
Defensively, the Eagles defense will have to weather the rushing attack of Jets’ RB Breece Hall and should be able to tee off on Zach Wilson. The Jets offense is not very good and the Eagles should have a field day on that side of the ball.
There’s a miracle in the meadowlands! The New York Jets are a very bad football team without QB Aaron Rodgers and they would have to play a perfect game in order to win. They’re are one dimensional, run heavy offensive team that doesn’t necessarily have the ability to throw the ball when down big. That plays directly into the Eagles’ defensive strengths.
Philadelphia Eagles- 27 | New York Jets- 13