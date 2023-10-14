Eagles

Eagles vs. Jets Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

Eagles vs. Jets Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) will look to stay undefeated on Sunday when they travel to East Rutherford, NJ for a matchup against the struggling New York Jets (2-3). New York enters the game off a 31-21 win over the hapless Denver Broncos.  Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off their most complete win of the season, a 23-14 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for Sunday’s matchup in the Meadowlands. 

How to Watch Eagles vs. Jets

  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
  • 📅When: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • 🕛Time: 4:25 PM/EDT
  • 🏟️Where: East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
  • ⛅Gameday Weather: 60-degrees, partly cloudy, 15-MPH winds (NNW)
  • 📺Telecast: Fox Sports with Kevin Kugler (PxP) and Mark Sanchez (analyst)
  • 📻Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network with Merrill Reese (PxP), Mike Quick (analyst), and Howard Eskin (sidelines)
  • 📊Team Records: Eagles (5-0) | NY Jets (2-3)
  • 🎲Betting Odds: Eagles (-300) | NY Jets (+240)

 

Eagles vs. Jets Betting Odds

Bet NYJ PHI Play
Moneyline +240 -300 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 41-Points (-110) Under 41-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Eagles vs. Jets Injury Report

Eagles Friday Injury Report

 

Jets Friday Injury Report

 

Eagles vs. Jets Series History

  • The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series, 12-0, over the New York Jets.

Last Five Games

  • 12/5/21: PHI-33 | NYJ-18
  • 10/6/19: NYJ- 6 | PHI- 31
  • 9/27/15: PHI- 24 | NYJ- 17
  • 12/18/11: NYJ- 19 | PHI- 45
  • 10/14/07: PHI- 16 | NYJ- 9

Eagles vs. Jets: Five Things to Watch

  • The Eagles defensive pressure against NYJ QB Zach Wilson and a one dimensional Jets’ offense.
  • How will the Eagles rotate defensively against a run heavy Jets offensive scheme?
  • Eagles LB Nakobe Dean returns from injury and will assume the MLB role on defense.
  • Eagles C Jason Kelce will set the all-time franchise record for consecutive games played.
  • How will the Eagles offense attack a better than average NFL defense

 

Philadelphia Eagles Win If…

The Philadelphia Eagles win this game if they simply play their game. The Birds balanced attack has been the key to their 5-0 start and that shouldn’t change on Sunday in the Meadowlands.  The Jets have a very good defense so it will be an interesting test for first-year OC Brian Johnson and QB Jalen Hurts.

Defensively, the Eagles defense will have to weather the rushing attack of Jets’ RB Breece Hall and should be able to tee off on Zach Wilson.  The Jets offense is not very good and the Eagles should have a field day on that side of the ball.

 

New York Jets Win If…

There’s a miracle in the meadowlands! The New York Jets are a very bad football team without QB Aaron Rodgers and they would have to play a perfect game in order to win.  They’re are one dimensional, run heavy offensive team that doesn’t necessarily have the ability to throw the ball when down big.  That plays directly into the Eagles’ defensive strengths.

 

Eagles vs. Jets: Game Prediction

Philadelphia Eagles- 27 | New York Jets- 13

Topics  
