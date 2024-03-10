Eagles

NFL Offseason: Fletcher Cox Announces Retirement

NFL Offseason: Fletcher Cox Announces Retirement

It is truly the end of an era.

Less than a week after Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement after 13 seasons, the Eagles get another difficult retirement announcement.

On Sunday, Fletcher Cox announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons in the league (all with Philadelphia, of course).

It makes it official that half of the core four will be gone next season with only Brandon Graham and Lane Johnson returning for their 15th and 12th seasons, respectively.

The Eagles will hope that Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Marlon Tuipulotu can continue to provide a strong basis for the position moving forward.

It’s difficult to replace the veteran leadership that four guys who have been with the team for over 10 years can provide. Josh Sweat, at six years with the team, would be the second-longest tenured DL in Philadelphia (behind Graham).

Cox ends his career tied with David Akers for the third most games in an Eagles uniform ever after being a first-round pick of the Birds in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Cox recorded 519 tackles, 70 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries in his time in Philly.

 

 

