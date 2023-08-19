Its Fight Night for UFC 292 as Aljamain Sterling battles Sean O’Malley

As the saying goes Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting and we got ourselves a very exciting title fight in the UFC that will be blowing the roof off the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday night as Aljamain Sterling does battle against No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.
How we got to Fight night:
Sterling comes into the fight with a 23-3 record and in his last fight, he took down Henry Cejudo back at UFC 288 to retain his championship.
(16-1), who intends to make the most of his first title opportunity by attempting to snap Sterling’s streak and claim UFC gold.
Sean O’Malley comes into his first title shot at 16-1 and in his last fight, he took down Petr Yan at UFC 280 which earned him this title opportunity.
The Weigh-in
FUNK MASTER vs SUGA SEAN FOR THE WORLD TITLE 🏆@FunkMasterMMA and @SugaSeanMMA for the bantamweight throne TOMORROW!
[ 10pmET / 7pmPT | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/wE9PL5aRTn ] pic.twitter.com/xyreqH3qaW
— UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2023
FUNK MASTER vs SUGA SEAN FOR THE WORLD TITLE 🏆@FunkMasterMMA and @SugaSeanMMA for the bantamweight throne TOMORROW!
— UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2023
The Co-Main Event of UFC 292 is also action-packed as UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3), defends her title against Amanda Lemos (13-2-1),
The Main Card of UFC 292 goes live from TD Garden in Boston at 10 PM on ESPN+ PPV & on the call will be Jon Anik alongside Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.