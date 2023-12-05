MLB Free Agency: Chicago Cubs and Rhys Hoskins Have Discussed Multiple Deals

While we knew it was coming, the likely finality doesn’t make it any easier. According to reports, the Chicago Cubs and free agent 1B/DH Rhys Hoskins have been in contact regarding a contract. The pair have discussed multiple options including a one-year “prove it” deal and a multi-year agreement.
Sources: Cubs and Rhys Hoskins’ representatives remain in contact on a possible free-agent deal.
One year and multiyear contract proposals have been discussed. @MLB @MLBNetwork
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2023
Hoskins, who will turn 31-years-old prior to the 2024 MLB regular season, was non-tendered by the Phillies earlier this Fall becoming a free agent for the first time. Any chance of a reunion with the slugger went out the window on November 8, when president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski anointed Bryce Harper the Phils’ first baseman moving forward. The Cubs were immediately linked to Hoskins following the Harper news. And now, with news breaking that Chicago is likely out on free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani, the Cubs will be in need of a solid bat in their lineup. They believe Hoskins is that bat.
In his six seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins slashed .242/.353/.493 with 148-homers, 405 RBI, 689 K, and a .794 OPS. Primarily a first baseman, Hoskins has played the outfield and been utilized as a designated hitter during his career. Hoskins final season in Philadelphia was cutdown due to a torn ACL suffered in the final week of 2023 MLB Spring Training. He rehabbed throughout the season and was potentially ready to go if the Phillies had made a return trip to the World Series. However, in the end, Hoskins last act in a Phillies uniform was simply throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
Tonight’s first pitch.
Number 17: @rhyshoskins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U2FtF35Hhy
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 4, 2023
