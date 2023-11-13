MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Interested in Rhys Hoskin Per Report

The Chicago Cubs believe free agent first baseman/designated hitter Rhys Hoskins is a “good fit” to their lineup, reports The Athletic. The Hoskins rumor comes from two longtime beat reporters, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma, who have covered the Cubs for over twenty combined years. Hoskins became a free agent earlier this month when the Phillies failed to extend a qualifying offer to the 30-year-old first baseman. Any hopes of a Hoskins return to Philadelphia were dashed completely when the organization went all-in on Bryce Harper at first base a few days later.
This is the first substantial rumor surrounding Hoskins since MLB free agency began a week or so ago. Hoskins likely would be a great fit for the Cubs as they look to rebound from a total collapse down the stretch that cost them an opportunity at the 2023 MLB Postseason. The Cubs used a variety of first baseman in 2023 including top tier free agent Cody Bellinger who played 59-games at first. Other Cubs’ first baseman included Eric Hosmer (15-games), Trey Mancini (51-games), and Matt Mervis. Bellinger is one of the top available free agents and a return to the Cubs is not likely. The additional Hosmer-Mancini combo did not provide offense the way the Cubs expected, necessitating the need for a more permanent solution.
Hoskins, who is still recovering from early season ACL reconstruction surgery, would provide an ideal solution for the Cubs. He has postseason experience and would provide the Cubs with right-handed power that they’ve been lacking since Kyle Schwarber left. Hoskins, who has 148 career homers, has hit 25-plus homers in every season since 2018 with the expectation of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. In a limited sampling, 10-games, Hoskins has hit .270 with two homers and nine RBI in the Friendly Confines.