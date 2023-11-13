Phillies

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Interested in Rhys Hoskin Per Report

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Interested in Rhys Hoskin Per Report Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs believe free agent first baseman/designated hitter Rhys Hoskins is a “good fit” to their lineup, reports The Athletic. The Hoskins rumor comes from two longtime beat reporters, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma, who have covered the Cubs for over twenty combined years. Hoskins became a free agent earlier this month when the Phillies failed to extend a qualifying offer to the 30-year-old first baseman. Any hopes of a Hoskins return to Philadelphia were dashed completely when the organization went all-in on Bryce Harper at first base a few days later. 

This is the first substantial rumor surrounding Hoskins since MLB free agency began a week or so ago. Hoskins likely would be a great fit for the Cubs as they look to rebound from a total collapse down the stretch that cost them an opportunity at the 2023 MLB Postseason. The Cubs used a variety of first baseman in 2023 including top tier free agent Cody Bellinger who played 59-games at first. Other Cubs’ first baseman included Eric Hosmer (15-games), Trey Mancini (51-games), and Matt Mervis. Bellinger is one of the top available free agents and a return to the Cubs is not likely. The additional Hosmer-Mancini combo did not provide offense the way the Cubs expected, necessitating the need for a more permanent solution. 

Hoskins, who is still recovering from early season ACL reconstruction surgery, would provide an ideal solution for the Cubs. He has postseason experience and would provide the Cubs with right-handed power that they’ve been lacking since Kyle Schwarber left. Hoskins, who has 148 career homers, has hit 25-plus homers in every season since 2018 with the expectation of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. In a limited sampling, 10-games, Hoskins has hit .270 with two homers and nine RBI in the Friendly Confines.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Rumors: Phillies NOT Interested in Trading Nick Castellanos…

Phillies Rumors: Phillies NOT Interested in Trading Nick Castellanos…

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 10 2023
Phillies
2008 World Series Hero Pat Burrell Joins San Francisco Giants Coaching Staff
2008 World Series Hero Pat Burrell Joins San Francisco Giants Coaching Staff
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 10 2023
Phillies
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Awards: Bryce Harper Earns Third Silver Slugger Award
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Awards: Bryce Harper Earns Third Silver Slugger Award
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 9 2023
Phillies
Phillies Rumors: Latest Nick Castellanos Trade Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove
Phillies Rumors: Latest Nick Castellanos Trade Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 9 2023
Phillies
Phillies Rumors: Nola Out? Gray and Snell In & More from the MLB Hot Stove!
Phillies Rumors: Nola Out? Gray and Snell In & More from the MLB Hot Stove!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 8 2023
Phillies
Dombrowski: Bryce Harper to Play First Base Moving Forward & More
Dombrowski: Bryce Harper to Play First Base Moving Forward & More
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 8 2023
Phillies
Phillies Trade News: Phillies Trade for Minor League RHP Michael Mercado
Phillies Trade News: Phillies Trade for Minor League RHP Michael Mercado
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 6 2023
Go to top button