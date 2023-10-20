NLCS Game 4: Cristopher Sanchez will start NLCS Game 4 for the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies will go with LHP Cristopher Sanchez as their starter for 2023 National League Championship Series Game 4, Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Thursday. Sanchez, who has been on the NLWCS and NLDS rosters but has yet to pitch, was selected over RHP Taijuan Walker. The Phillies will turn to Sanchez to bounce back from a listless 2-1 loss to Arizona in Game 3.
Sanchez’s selection should come as no surprise. The 26-year-old lefty had a 3-5 records with a career best 3.44 ERA and 1.047 WHIP in 99.1 innings this season for the Phillies. Sanchez pitched well for the Phillies down the stretch including two seven innings-plus outings during the month of September. The one concern with Sanchez is the layoff, he last pitched on September 30 in mop up duty. Sanchez is confident he is ready to go despite the lack of live pitching in over two-weeks.
“I’ll be ready tomorrow.” 😤 pic.twitter.com/G3jFX3oL9D
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 20, 2023
First pitch for 2023 NLCS Game 4 is set for 8:07 PM/EDT from Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. Arizona will start relief pitcher Joe Mantiply and will cosider Game 4 a bullpen game. The Phillies rocked Mantiply for three-runs, all earned, in 1/3-inning in NLCS Game 2.