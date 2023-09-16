Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Former Big East opponents, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. Rutgers is coming off a 36-7 drubbing of Temple, which included a 26-point 4th quarter scoring fest for the Scarlet Knights. The Hokies are coming off a disappointing showing against the Purdue Boilermakers, a 24-17 loss in Blacksburg.
Moving on to this weekend.
For the second week in a row, the Scarlet Knights’ offense showed they were a competent unit for most of the game. The Rutgers offensive attack was once again led by a rushing attack that totaled 254-yards last weekend against Temple. RB Kyle Monangai received the bulk of the carries, 28-for-176 and a score, but five other Scarlet Knights also factored into the run first attack. QB Gavin Wimsatt continued to show off his skillset going 11-for-22 for 199-yards and touchdown including a 61-yard frozen rope to WR JaQue Jackson. However, injuries are starting to rear their ugly head in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights will likely be down a handful of key players including OT Tyler Needham and WR Chris Long.
Speaking of injuries, the Virginia Tech Hokies are likely to be down upwards of five starters including QB Grant Wells and WR Ali Jennings. The Hokies are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Purdue that saw Hokies get into a 17-0 hole by the 2nd quarter. Timing couldn’t be much worse for the Hokies who make their first trip to SHI Stadium in nearly 20-years.
Here’s a look at how to watch Temple vs. Rutgers plus betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.
One thing that’s for sure, this ain’t Frank Beamer’s Virginia Tech Hokies. One stat that has been thrown around this week ad nauseam has been VaTech head coach Brent Pry’s 8-0 record against Rutgers dating back to his time as Penn State’s DC. Guess what, this isn’t Chris Ash’s Rutgers. Throw that stat out the window.
So, how’s this game going to play out? A lot like the last two contests. This game is likely to be a slog in the early going but ultimately the Scarlet Knights are going to get the run game going (again) and ride their rushing attack. The Hokies are better than Northwestern and Temple and will make a few plays, especially if dual-threat QB Kyron Drones gets significant snaps for the Hokies. But in the end, VaTech’s lack of playmakers (injuries) and Rutgers’ relentless attack will be too much.