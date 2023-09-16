College Football

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

 

Former Big East opponents, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. Rutgers is coming off a 36-7 drubbing of Temple, which included a 26-point 4th quarter scoring fest for the Scarlet Knights.  The Hokies are coming off a disappointing showing against the Purdue Boilermakers, a 24-17 loss in Blacksburg.

Moving on to this weekend.

For the second week in a row, the Scarlet Knights’ offense showed they were a competent unit for most of the game.  The Rutgers offensive attack was once again led by a rushing attack that totaled 254-yards last weekend against Temple.  RB Kyle Monangai received the bulk of the carries, 28-for-176 and a score, but five other Scarlet Knights also factored into the run first attack.  QB Gavin Wimsatt continued to show off his skillset going 11-for-22 for 199-yards and touchdown including a 61-yard frozen rope to WR JaQue Jackson.  However, injuries are starting to rear their ugly head in Piscataway.  The Scarlet Knights will likely be down a handful of key players including OT Tyler Needham and WR Chris Long.

Speaking of injuries, the Virginia Tech Hokies are likely to be down upwards of five starters including QB Grant Wells and WR Ali Jennings.  The Hokies are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Purdue that saw Hokies get into a 17-0 hole by the 2nd quarter.  Timing couldn’t be much worse for the Hokies who make their first trip to SHI Stadium in nearly 20-years.

Here’s a look at how to watch Temple vs. Rutgers plus betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech

  • 🏈 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • 📅 Date: September 16. 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 3:30 PM/EDT
  •  🏟 Where: Piscataway, NJ | SHI Stadium
  • Gameday Weather: 77-degrees, partly cloudy, 14 MPH winds (NW), 1% chance of rain
  • 📺 Telecast: Big Ten Network with Joe Beninati (PxP), Adam Breneman (analyst), and Taryn Hatcher (sideline)
  • 📻 Broadcast: Rutgers Radio Network and the Audacy App with Chris Carlin (PxP), Mike Teel (Analyst), Eric LeGrand (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline)
  • 📊 Team Records: Virginia Tech (1-1) | Rutgers (2-0, 1-0 B1G)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: Virginia Tech (+200) | Rutgers (-250)

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Betting Odds

Bet Virginia Tech Rutgers Scarlet Knights Play
Moneyline +200 -250 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 39.5 points (-110) Under 39.5 points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech: Team Stats

VaTech Rutgers
26.5 PTS/GM 30
267 Pass Yds/GM 180.5
60 Rush Yds/GM 188
20.5 Opp Pts/GM 7
171 Opp Pass Yds/GM 209.5
190 Opp Rush Yds/GM 40

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech: Players to Watch

  • Rutgers Offensive Line- The Scarlet Knights offensive unit has been effective, especially in the run game, so far this season.  The group was dealt a major blow last weekend when starting tackle Tyler Needham went down with an injury.  The junior offensive lineman was carted off and it looks like it’ll be some time before he returns.  Rutgers is likely to turn to Kamar Missouri to take Needham’s place.  It will be interesting to see how the unit plays now that injuries and changes have occured within the unit.

 

  • VaTech QB Kyron Drones–  While not confirmed, Virginia Tech will likely be without the services of starting QB Grant Wells due to injury.  Brent Fry will rely on Baylor transfer QB Kyron Drones to lead the Hokies attack on Saturday.  Drones’ is a dual-threat QB and dual-threat QB have been a problem for any Schiano-led defense dating back nearly 20-years.

 

Bet on Rutgers (-200)

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech: Series History

  • Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 12-3.
  • Former Big East rivals, the two schools have not met in regular season play since 2003.
  • They did meet in the 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl (Orlando)
  • Rutgers last win against VaTech came in 1992, a 50-49 Halloween thriller at Rutgers Stadium in Piscataway.

 

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Prediction

One thing that’s for sure, this ain’t Frank Beamer’s Virginia Tech Hokies.  One stat that has been thrown around this week ad nauseam has been VaTech head coach Brent Pry’s 8-0 record against Rutgers dating back to his time as Penn State’s DC.  Guess what, this isn’t Chris Ash’s Rutgers.  Throw that stat out the window.

So, how’s this game going to play out? A lot like the last two contests.  This game is likely to be a slog in the early going but ultimately the Scarlet Knights are going to get the run game going (again) and ride their rushing attack.  The Hokies are better than Northwestern and Temple and will make a few plays, especially if dual-threat QB Kyron Drones gets significant snaps for the Hokies.  But in the end, VaTech’s lack of playmakers (injuries) and Rutgers’ relentless attack will be too much.

Final Score: Rutgers- 31 | VaTech- 13

College Football Rutgers Writer: Michael Lipinski
