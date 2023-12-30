Eagles Roster Moves: Avonte Maddox Returns To Active Roster, Albert O Placed On IR, Brandon Smith Elevated

The injury reports all week have spelled it out for the week and the Eagles are in line to get some support for the last few games before the playoffs.
Not only will the team get Landon Dickerson back on the OL, but their secondary is getting a boost, too.
Maddox had his 21-day practice window opened just over a week ago. On Saturday, they officially activated him from injured reserve.
We've activated CB Avonte Maddox from Injured Reserve, elevated LB Brandon Smith from the practice squad for tomorrow's game, and placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/6u6O66QqfJ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 30, 2023
We've activated CB Avonte Maddox from Injured Reserve, elevated LB Brandon Smith from the practice squad for tomorrow's game, and placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/6u6O66QqfJ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 30, 2023
Albert O, who the team had acquired via trade prior to the season, essentially switched places with Maddox and goes on IR himself. The tight end has been inactive for almost every game this year where the Eagles weren’t missing other tight ends.
Maddox has been a pretty good player for the Eagles since they drafted him, but has absolutely struggled to stay healthy. 2021 was the only season he was healthy enough to appear in 16 games.
If they should choose to use him that way, Maddox could also provide some depth all over if the team wanted to look at it. Having played high-level safety in the past during his first two seasons in the NFL, the team could look to try Maddox at both NCB and safety for when they want to get Roby on the field. This could potentially allow them to move Sydney Brown to the linebacker spot more frequently, something they’ve been doing more in recent weeks.
Maddox played in just two games this season prior to his injury – the secondary could certainly use his help.
The Eagles have also elevated former Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith for the game. With Zach Cunningham still out, he becomes the forth option at a position that is just getting back Nicholas Morrow from his own injury absence.