NLCS Game 6 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

The 2023 Philadelphia Phillies are looking to etch their name in the history books on Monday afternoon, joining the 2008 & 2009 clubs as back-to-back National League pennant winners. The Phillies will turn to their longest tenured player, RHP Aaron Nola, to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks in National League Championship Series Game 6. First pitch is set for 5:07 PM/EDT from what is sure to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park. 

Speaking of The Bank, CBP has been a house of horrors for the opposing teams’ the past two postseasons. The Phillies have a 12-2 record in postseason games played at The Bank during that time and are undefeated, 6-0, this postseason. The atmosphere in South Philadelphia will likely be amped up even higher on Monday with the Kelly-green clad Eagles coming off a dismantling of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and a potential party in the streets on the horizon. 

In a repeat of Game 2, Arizona will start 35-year-old righty Merrill Kelly as they look to stave off elimination. Kelly pitched well in Game 2 going 5.2 innings and allowing just two runs, it was the D-backs bullpen that imploded allowing the Phillies to win 10-0. However, the Phillies were able to get to Kelly early in Game 2 and put pressure on the D-backs lineup. Kelly has a career ERA of 3.29 against the Phillies and has never pitched in a postseason elimination game in the United States.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, storylines to watch, lineups, and more for NLCS Game 6.

How To Watch 2023 National League Championship Series Game 6

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • 📅When: October 23, 2023
  • 🏟️Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • ⚾First Pitch: 5:07 PM/EDT
  • ☀️Gameday Weather: 57-degrees and sunny
  • 📺Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • 📻Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • 📊NLCS Series (Best-of-7 Games): PHI Leads Series 3-2
  • 🎲Betting Odds: Arizona (+150) | Phillies (-185)

 

NLCS Game 6 Betting Odds

Bet Arizona Phillies Play
Moneyline +150 -185 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-130) -1.5 (+110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 8-Runs (-110) Under 8-Runs (-110)  BetMGM logo

 

 

NLCS Game 6 Probable Pitchers

ARZ Merrill Kelly vs. PHI Aaron Nola

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Kelly 1-1 3.00 0.63 12.0 6 11 5 3
Nola 3-0 0.96 0.75 18.2 12 19 2 0

NLCS Game 6 Storylines to Watch:

  • The Phillies stole whatever momentum the Arizona Diamondbacks had with their 6-1 Game 5 win and now they come home to South Philadelphia. Good luck.
  • Can Aaron Nola continue his spectacular postseason run? Nola led the league in home runs allowed and has yet to allow a home run this postseason.
  • Like NLCS Game 5, what type of length can Aaron Nola give the Phillies to lessen the pressure on the bullpen.
  • The Phillies MUST continue to keep Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker’s bats quiet.
  • Who does Rob Thomson choose to go to in high-leverage situations after the disastrous ‘pen performances in Game 3 and Game 4?
Topics  
