NLCS Game 6 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

The 2023 Philadelphia Phillies are looking to etch their name in the history books on Monday afternoon, joining the 2008 & 2009 clubs as back-to-back National League pennant winners. The Phillies will turn to their longest tenured player, RHP Aaron Nola, to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks in National League Championship Series Game 6. First pitch is set for 5:07 PM/EDT from what is sure to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park.
Speaking of The Bank, CBP has been a house of horrors for the opposing teams’ the past two postseasons. The Phillies have a 12-2 record in postseason games played at The Bank during that time and are undefeated, 6-0, this postseason. The atmosphere in South Philadelphia will likely be amped up even higher on Monday with the Kelly-green clad Eagles coming off a dismantling of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and a potential party in the streets on the horizon.
In a repeat of Game 2, Arizona will start 35-year-old righty Merrill Kelly as they look to stave off elimination. Kelly pitched well in Game 2 going 5.2 innings and allowing just two runs, it was the D-backs bullpen that imploded allowing the Phillies to win 10-0. However, the Phillies were able to get to Kelly early in Game 2 and put pressure on the D-backs lineup. Kelly has a career ERA of 3.29 against the Phillies and has never pitched in a postseason elimination game in the United States.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, storylines to watch, lineups, and more for NLCS Game 6.