Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad: Eagles Elevate Julio Jones to Active Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have elevated WR Julio Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for the second consecutive week. He will be available for Sunday’s NFC East matchup at Washington. Jones made his Philadelphia Eagles debut in the Birds 31-17 win over Miami on Sunday Night Football. He recorded one reception for three-yards.
We’ve elevated WR Julio Jones from the Practice Squad for tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/AH4J9HX7OF
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 28, 2023
Jones, 34, was signed by the Eagles on October 17 to the practice squad. Practice squad players can be elevated and returned a total of three times before they must be signed to the active roster. Jones can be returned to the practice squad and elevated for one more game this season before the Birds are forced to make a decision on his status.