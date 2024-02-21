Phillies Spring Training: Starters Named for Grapefruit League Opening Weekend

The first games of the 2024 Grapefruit League season are upon us. The Phillies will kickoff the Grapefruit League season with a pair of games this weekend with one on the road and one at home. The Fightins open the spring campaign on Saturday in neighbor Dunedin agains the Toronto Blue Jays before welcoming the New York Yankees to Clearwater on Sunday. We now know who will be toeing the rubber on Saturday and Sunday for the Phillies.
Recently acquired Kolby Allard will start on Saturday against the Jays in Dunedin. The 26-year-old lefty. As for Sunday’s Grapefruit League home opener at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, the honors will go to the newly minted $172-million man, Aaron Nola.
A few quick #Phillies notes:
–Brandon Marsh (knee) jogged today. He will start tracking pitches off virtual pitching machine tomorrow.
–Kolby Allard will start spring-training opener Saturday in Dunedin vs. Blue Jays.
–Aaron Nola will start Clearwater opener Sunday vs. Yankees
— Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) February 21, 2024
Don’t worry Phillies’ fans! You’ll still be able to follow the Phillies this weekend even if you can’t make it to central Florida for the Grapefruit League openers. Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener will be a radio broadcast only event. The game will be broadcast on SportsRadio 94 WIP FM with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen. Sunday’s game mark the first NBCSN telecast of spring training.
The .@Phillies are back at it this weekend in Grapefruit League action.
– Saturday at @BlueJays in Dunedin
– 📻@SportsRadioWIP
– 📺 📱@MLBNetwork (out of market)
– Sunday vs @Yankees in Clearwooder
– 📻 94 WIP
– 📺📱 @NBCSPhilly #MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/ItACKPBkJp
— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Philly ⚾️ & Beyond! (@BaseballBroadSt) February 21, 2024
