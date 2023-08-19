Combat Sports

WWE WrestleMania 40: WrestleMania Philly Sets WWE’s All-Time Gate Record. Yeah!

Michael Lipinski
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philly is making World Wrestling Entertainment some serious cash.  Per sports business guru Darren Rovell, WWE WrestleMania XL –set for April 6 and 7 from Lincoln Financial Field– has sold over 90,000 tickets for the two-night event and set WWE’s all-time gate record.  The expected capacity for each night is around 60,000 seats due to WWE’s elaborate entrance stage.  WWE’s previous gate record was $21.5 million set a year ago at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood. 

For comparison’s sake, WrestleMania XL’s box office figure is already more than 20-times higher than the last WrestleMania to take place in Philly.  The then-World Wrestling Federation’s WrestleMania XV from First Union Center drew a reported 20,276 paid for a gate of $1,437.050.  The 1999 edition of the “Showcase of the Immortals” was headlined by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock for the World Wrestling Federation Championship.  

Despite the monster numbers, tickets are still readily available for WrestleMania XL. Ticketmaster still has a handful of two-night packs that cost anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 dollars.  Don’t want to spend that much? One-night only ticket options on the secondary market were listed below $200 to get into the building.  That’s not terrible for a WrestleMania. 

Combat Sports Writer: Michael Lipinski
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
