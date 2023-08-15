Combat Sports

WWE WrestleMania 40: WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale Kicks Off the Road to WrestleMania Philly

Michael Lipinski
For the first time in 25-years, the spectacle and the grandeur that is WrestleMania returns to the City of Brotherly Love.  WrestleMania XL is set to emanate from Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and 7, 2024.  Tickets went on-sale for members of the WWE Universe (awful, I know) and pre-sale tickets are moving fast according to combat sports ticket expert WrestleTix.  

WrestleTix has not placed a figure on the number of tickets sold during the pre-sale, but noted that certain sections of the stadium –particularly the upper deck and far corners– were not available during the pre-sale. In addition to the pre-sale, WWE has been selling "experience packages" ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 for the past month or so.  These "experience packages" give fans access to meet and greets with past and present superstars.  The general public will be able to buy tickets beginning Saturday, August 18 at 10:00 AM/EDT on TicketMaster.  Tickets range from $40 to $300.

While the actual WrestleMania XL event will only be two-nights, the professional wrestling world will be taking over the Delaware Valley for the week or so preceding the event.  In addition to ‘Mania and the WWE produced events —WWE Friday Night Smackdown, WWE NXT, the WWE Hall of Fame, and WWE Rawnumerous promotions will present shows all over the area in the week leading up to the “Showcase of the Immortals.”  Promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor have been fixtures in the pre-’Mania wrestling landscape.  Hometown promotions Monster Factory Pro Wrestling (MFPW) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will also have a presence.  

The last WrestleMania to take place in Philadelphia was in March 1999, when the then-World Wrestling Federation presented WrestleMania XV from the then-First Union Center.  A jammed-packed 20,276 fans saw the first in a trilogy of era defining matches between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock in the main event for the WWF Championship. 

Now, hit the music!

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
