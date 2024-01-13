AJ Brown Injury Update: WR AJ Brown OUT for Monday’s Eagles vs. Bucs NFC Wild Card Game!

Things just went from bad to worse. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without second team All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown on Monday night for their NFC Wild Card Game matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“It was always going to be a stretch for him to play this week”
-Nick Sirianni confirms AJ Brown is out Monday night. He says he does not second guess his decision to play starters vs Giants with division still in play at beginning of the game and wanted to see a “good output” pic.twitter.com/im3WnMH12o
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 13, 2024
Brown was injured early in last Sunday’s 27-10 ass kicking by the New York Giants. Originally diagnosed with a sprained knee, Brown attempted to rehab the injury during the week in an effort to play. However, as was evident by his lack of practice time this week, the injury proved to be too much to overcome. As noted by NFL Insider Adam Schefter, there’s hope Brown could return to the lineup if the Eagles somehow pull off a miracle and defeat Tampa Bay on Monday night.
Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown, who worked hard in his rehab to try to make it back this week, is out for Monday night’s wild-card matchup vs. the Bucs due to his sprained knee, per sources. Brown has made enough progress that, if the Eagles advance, he could return for the divisional… pic.twitter.com/CsOBMWgE1q
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2024
In addition to AJ Brown, the Eagles will be without defensive back’s Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown for Monday’s game. Blankenship suffered an injured groin after intercepting Giants’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor and did not return. Sydney Brown suffered an apparent ACL tear on the shitty Meadowlands turf. Also on the injured list is quarterback Jalen Hurts. The signal caller is nursing a dislocated finger on his throwing hand. Hurts is expected to play.
Good times! Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM on Monday night from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.