Eagles

AJ Brown Injury Update: WR AJ Brown OUT for Monday’s Eagles vs. Bucs NFC Wild Card Game!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
AJ Brown Injury Update: WR AJ Brown OUT for Monday’s Eagles vs. Bucs NFC Wild Card Game! Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

Things just went from bad to worse. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without second team All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown on Monday night for their NFC Wild Card Game matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brown was injured early in last Sunday’s 27-10 ass kicking by the New York Giants. Originally diagnosed with a sprained knee, Brown attempted to rehab the injury during the week in an effort to play. However, as was evident by his lack of practice time this week, the injury proved to be too much to overcome. As noted by NFL Insider Adam Schefter, there’s hope Brown could return to the lineup if the Eagles somehow pull off a miracle and defeat Tampa Bay on Monday night. 

In addition to AJ Brown, the Eagles will be without defensive back’s Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown for Monday’s game. Blankenship suffered an injured groin after intercepting Giants’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor and did not return. Sydney Brown suffered an apparent ACL tear on the shitty Meadowlands turf. Also on the injured list is quarterback Jalen Hurts. The signal caller is nursing a dislocated finger on his throwing hand. Hurts is expected to play. 

Good times! Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM on Monday night from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Avonte Maddox To Move Back To Safety With Blankenship Expected Out

Eagles Injury Update: Avonte Maddox To Move Back To Safety With Blankenship Expected Out

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 12 2024
Eagles
NFL Awards: Jason Kelce Highlights Eagles AP All-Pro Selections
NFL Awards: Jason Kelce Highlights Eagles AP All-Pro Selections
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 12 2024
Eagles
NFL Awards: Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson Represent Eagles On NFLPA All-Pro Team
NFL Awards: Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson Represent Eagles On NFLPA All-Pro Team
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 10 2024
Eagles
NFL Playoff Schedule: Eagles To Play Monday Night Football… Again
NFL Playoff Schedule: Eagles To Play Monday Night Football… Again
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 7 2024
Eagles
NFL Wild Card Game Betting Odds: Eagles Open as a Slight Favorite over Tampa Bay
NFL Wild Card Game Betting Odds: Eagles Open as a Slight Favorite over Tampa Bay
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 7 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Sydney Brown Believed To Have Torn ACL
Eagles Injury Update: Sydney Brown Believed To Have Torn ACL
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 7 2024
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Find Ways To Become Even More Of A Disgrace
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Find Ways To Become Even More Of A Disgrace
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 7 2024
Go to top button