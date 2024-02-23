Eagles

Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Officially Announce Full Slate Of Coaching Changes

Paul Bowman
Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Officially Announce Full Slate Of Coaching Changes Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles hired two new coordinators earlier in the offseason in DC Vic Fangio and OC Kellen Moore.

On Friday, the team officially announced coaching changes for the rest of their coaches.

With the changes known, the full staff is available and there probably weren’t as many as fans expected due to a pretty high number of position coaches being retained.

Among the new hires, many were previously reported: Doug Nussmeier (quarterbacks), Joe Kasper (safeties), Clint Hurtt (defensive line/senior assistant), Christian Parker (DBs/passing game coordinator) and former Titans inside linebackers coach Bobby King (who will fill the same role here).

The two new names who weren’t reported previously are Roy Anderson (cornerbacks) and Kyle Valero (offensive assistant).

Roy Anderson fills the role that it was originally reported Karl Scott would be filling. It seems that when the Seahawks decided to keep Scott and prevent him from coming to Philadelphia, the team pivoted to Anderson. Anderson was also on Clint Hurtt’s staff last season and he was on Chicago’s staff under Fangio. He’s worked with notable names like Eddie Jackson during his All-Pro season as well as Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon last season. As such, he brings a track record and familiarity with several of his new staff members.

Kyle Valero is a coach familiar with Moore. He’s spent time with the Lions, but the last decade he was in numerous positions for the Cowboys.

Among the returning coaches, T.J. Paganetti, entering his ninth season with the team, retains his role as run game specialist but will be moving from his assistant tight ends coach role from last season to serving as the assistant offensive line coach role.

Ronell Williams, who joined the team last season as a nickel’s coach, has been moved to the assistant linebackers coach and defensive quality control coach.

Tyler Scudder will move to be defensive quality control. Last season, he was the team’s assistant linebackers coach, the role Williams will now fill.

Tyler Yelk, who was announced last season as an assistant to the head coach, is now under the title “Head Coach Quality Control”. Fans can have fun at guessing what it is that position does given the head coach is supposedly no longer calling any plays.

Among the retained coaches: Michael Clay (special teams coordinator – signed an extension), Jeff Stoutland (offensive line/run game), Aaron Moorehead (wide receivers), Jemal Singleton (running backs), Jason Michael (tight ends), Kevin Patullo (passing game, offense) and Jeremiah Washburn (EDGE).

