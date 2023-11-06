Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm

The Eagles came away from their first battle with the Cowboys with a win, but they saw a lot of guys get banged up in the process.
While most returned to the field, Nakobe Dean and Dallas Goedert were the two who were quickly ruled out.
The initial news on Goedert is not great, as Adam Schefter reports the tight end has a fracture in his forearm.
Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert has a fracture in his forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage, as well, per sources. Either way, Goedert is set to miss time and is an injured reserve candidate. pic.twitter.com/rd9Lnw1fsA
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2023
The team will be taking an MRI to see if there is more extensive damage.
The injury occurred in the third quarter as Goedert made a 28-yard reception, but was brought down with his right arm out and the full weight of Cowboys safety Markquese Bell also coming down on him.
A likely low estimate on time Goedert would miss is at least four weeks (bye, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers) but it could easily be more, so an IR placement would seem more than likely – particularly if the MRIs are not what the Eagles want to see.
The Eagles will have Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra (once he clears concussion protocol) available as tight ends just as they did last year in Goedert’s absence.
The team may also choose to test Howie Roseman’s trade for Albert Okwuegbunam just prior to the start of the season, as well. Though he seems to have the raw skills to succeed, he was never a big piece in Denver and just got some snaps under his belt for the Eagles in the Cowboys game with Calcaterra ruled out.
The Eagles also added TE E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad earlier this week
The Birds had three other tight ends in camp this offseason: Brady Russell, Dan Arnold and Tyree Jackson. Russell is not available (he is on the Seahawks 53-man roster), Jackson could be signed off the Giants practice squad and Arnold remains a free agent.