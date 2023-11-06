Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles came away from their first battle with the Cowboys with a win, but they saw a lot of guys get banged up in the process.

While most returned to the field, Nakobe Dean and Dallas Goedert were the two who were quickly ruled out.

The initial news on Goedert is not great, as Adam Schefter reports the tight end has a fracture in his forearm.

The team will be taking an MRI to see if there is more extensive damage.

The injury occurred in the third quarter as Goedert made a 28-yard reception, but was brought down with his right arm out and the full weight of Cowboys safety Markquese Bell also coming down on him.

A likely low estimate on time Goedert would miss is at least four weeks (bye, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers) but it could easily be more, so an IR placement would seem more than likely – particularly if the MRIs are not what the Eagles want to see.

The Eagles will have Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra (once he clears concussion protocol) available as tight ends just as they did last year in Goedert’s absence.

The team may also choose to test Howie Roseman’s trade for Albert Okwuegbunam just prior to the start of the season, as well. Though he seems to have the raw skills to succeed, he was never a big piece in Denver and just got some snaps under his belt for the Eagles in the Cowboys game with Calcaterra ruled out.

The Eagles also added TE E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad earlier this week

The Birds had three other tight ends in camp this offseason: Brady Russell, Dan Arnold and Tyree Jackson. Russell is not available (he is on the Seahawks 53-man roster), Jackson could be signed off the Giants practice squad and Arnold remains a free agent.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires

Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires

Author image Paul Bowman  •  8h
Eagles
Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 1 2023
Eagles
Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9?
Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9?
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 30 2023
Eagles
Eagles Trade Deadline: Birds Deal Street To Falcons To Move Up In Draft
Eagles Trade Deadline: Birds Deal Street To Falcons To Move Up In Draft
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 30 2023
Eagles
Does The Kirk Cousins Injury Mean a Return to the NFL for Carson Wentz?
Does The Kirk Cousins Injury Mean a Return to the NFL for Carson Wentz?
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Push Past Commanders Late For Seventh Win
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Push Past Commanders Late For Seventh Win
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 29 2023
Go to top button