Eagles Trade Deadline: Birds Deal Street To Falcons To Move Up In Draft

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Eagles Trade Deadline: Birds Deal Street To Falcons To Move Up In Draft Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles made another trade on Monday, though not one that was likely in the forefront of many fans’ minds.

The team announced Monday afternoon that they had acquired a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft for DT Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The move for the pick is understandable as it would move the pick right into the area where they traded away two picks in the upcoming draft for S Kevin Byard.

Dealing Street is a bit surprising since the team appeared to really like him. He only recorded four tackles with the Eagles in eight games this season, but that’s because he was on such a deep depth chart and only saw more than 7 snaps in three of those games.

It will provide Street the opportunity to play more and also provide the Eagles with an open roster spot.

That roster spot could come into play if they acquire another player via trade, but they will also have roster decisions to make when it comes to getting a guy like Cam Jurgens back from IR or needing to sign Julio Jones to the 53-man roster instead of leaving him on the practice squad.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

