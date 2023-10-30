Eagles Trade Deadline: Birds Deal Street To Falcons To Move Up In Draft

The Eagles made another trade on Monday, though not one that was likely in the forefront of many fans’ minds.
The team announced Monday afternoon that they had acquired a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft for DT Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
We've traded DL Kentavius Street and a 2025 7th-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2024 sixth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/NQnRuibMO4
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2023
The move for the pick is understandable as it would move the pick right into the area where they traded away two picks in the upcoming draft for S Kevin Byard.
Dealing Street is a bit surprising since the team appeared to really like him. He only recorded four tackles with the Eagles in eight games this season, but that’s because he was on such a deep depth chart and only saw more than 7 snaps in three of those games.
It will provide Street the opportunity to play more and also provide the Eagles with an open roster spot.
That roster spot could come into play if they acquire another player via trade, but they will also have roster decisions to make when it comes to getting a guy like Cam Jurgens back from IR or needing to sign Julio Jones to the 53-man roster instead of leaving him on the practice squad.