Phillies

NLCS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
NLCS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

National League Championship Series Game 4 might prove to be the pivotal game of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will look to bounce back from a lethargic 2-1 loss in NLCS Game 3 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Arizona is looking to steal momentum and tie the series at two-games each. First pitch of NLCS Game 4 is set for 8:07 PM/EDT.

The Phillies will turn to lefty Cristopher Sanchez to start Game 4. Sanchez, who’s thrown a total of nine pitches since September 25, will make his postseason debut in Game 4. Sanchez will likely be backed by Taijuan Walker, Michael Lorenzen, and the Phillies bullpen, per Phillies manager Rob Thomson. Regardless of who the starter is, the Phillies offense will need to muster more than three-hits and one run if they want to win Game 4. 

On that note, the good news for the Phils’ offense is they will be going up against Arizona reliever Joe Mantiply to start Game 4. The Phillies rocked Mantiply for three-runs, all earned, 0.1 innings in NLCS Game 2. Mantiply has a career ERA north of 7.00 against the Phillies and Phils starters are batting .452 with 9-RBI. Mantiply will be backed by a D-Backs’ bullpen that has seen some significant action so far in the NLCS.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for NLCS Game 4.

How To Watch 2023 National League Championship Series Game 4

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • 📅When: October 20, 2023
  • 🏟️Where: Chase Field | Pheonix, AZ
  • ⚾First Pitch: 8:07 PM/EDT
  • ☀️Gameday Weather: Roof Closed
  • 📺Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • 📻Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • 📊NLCS Series (Best-of-7 Games): PHI Leads Series 2-1
  • 🎲Betting Odds: Arizona (+105) | Phillies (-125)

 

NLCS Game 4 Betting Odds

Bet Arizona Phillies Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+135) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 9.5-Runs (-105) Under 9.5-Runs (-105)  BetMGM logo

 

 

NLCS Game 4 Probable Pitchers

PHI Cristopher Sanchez Vs. ARZ Joe Mantiply

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Sanchez 3-5 3.44 1.047 99.1 88 96 16 16
Mantiply 2-0 9.00 2.00 3.0 3 2 3 0
Note: Cristopher Sanchez’s stats are for 2023 MLB regular season. He has yet to appear in 2023 Postseason

 

NLCS Game 4: Joe Mantiply Career vs. Philadelphia Phillies

 
Year W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP SO9 SO/W
2021 0 0 4.50 2 0 1 0 0 0 2.0 3 2 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 11 2.000 9.0 2.00
2022 0 0 3.86 2 0 0 0 0 0 2.1 3 1 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 9 1.286 15.4
2023 0 0 12.00 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.0 6 4 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 14 2.000 3.0
Career 0 0 7.36 5 0 1 0 0 0 7.1 12 7 6 0 1 1 7 0 0 34 1.773 8.6 7.00

NLCS Game 4: Cristopher Sanchez Career vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2022 PHI 0 1 .000 27.00 2 0 1 0 0 0 1.2 4 5 5 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 0 12 7
Totals 0 1 .000 27.00 2 0 1 0 0 0 1.2 4 5 5 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 0 12 7
Provided by Stathead.com
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 4: Phillies’ Bullpen Melts Down in 6-5 Loss, NLCS Tied 2-2

2023 NLCS Game 4: Phillies’ Bullpen Melts Down in 6-5 Loss, NLCS Tied 2-2

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  52min
Phillies
NLCS Game 4: Cristopher Sanchez will start NLCS Game 4 for the Phillies
NLCS Game 4: Cristopher Sanchez will start NLCS Game 4 for the Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 19 2023
Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 3: D-Backs Win Game 3 with a Walk Off
2023 NLCS Game 3: D-Backs Win Game 3 with a Walk Off
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 19 2023
Phillies
NLCS Game 3 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
NLCS Game 3 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 19 2023
Phillies
2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists: Four Phillies Make the Final Cut for 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award
2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists: Four Phillies Make the Final Cut for 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 18 2023
Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 2: Phillies Blowout Diamondbacks in Game 2, Lead NLCS 2-0
2023 NLCS Game 2: Phillies Blowout Diamondbacks in Game 2, Lead NLCS 2-0
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 17 2023
Phillies
NLCS Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
NLCS Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 17 2023
Go to top button