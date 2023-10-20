NLCS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

National League Championship Series Game 4 might prove to be the pivotal game of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will look to bounce back from a lethargic 2-1 loss in NLCS Game 3 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Arizona is looking to steal momentum and tie the series at two-games each. First pitch of NLCS Game 4 is set for 8:07 PM/EDT.
The Phillies will turn to lefty Cristopher Sanchez to start Game 4. Sanchez, who’s thrown a total of nine pitches since September 25, will make his postseason debut in Game 4. Sanchez will likely be backed by Taijuan Walker, Michael Lorenzen, and the Phillies bullpen, per Phillies manager Rob Thomson. Regardless of who the starter is, the Phillies offense will need to muster more than three-hits and one run if they want to win Game 4.
On that note, the good news for the Phils’ offense is they will be going up against Arizona reliever Joe Mantiply to start Game 4. The Phillies rocked Mantiply for three-runs, all earned, 0.1 innings in NLCS Game 2. Mantiply has a career ERA north of 7.00 against the Phillies and Phils starters are batting .452 with 9-RBI. Mantiply will be backed by a D-Backs’ bullpen that has seen some significant action so far in the NLCS.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for NLCS Game 4.