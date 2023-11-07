Phillies

Phillies Trade News: Phillies Trade for Minor League RHP Michael Mercado

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies Trade News: Phillies Trade for Minor League RHP Michael Mercado RHP Michael Mercado

 

Welcome to the Hot Stove! It was a busy Monday evening for the Philadelphia Phillies. The team made a qualifying offer to potential free agent Aaron Nola, didn’t make qualifying offers to three other players including Rhys Hoskins, and picked up a lefty off the waiver wire. They also snuck in a trade for right-hander Michael Mercado from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mercado, 24, was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay and hasn’t pitched in the Major League’s to date. He split 2023 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham posting a 4-3 record with a 4.79 ERA, 6 saves, 13.8 K/9, and a 1.33 WHIP. A top-level prospect with Tampa Bay, Mercado’s ascent was hampered by Tommy John surgery in 2018. The injury took a lengthy 2-1/2 years to recover from.

The Phillies sent RHP Adam Leverett and cash to Tampa Bay in exchange for Mercado. Leverett spent the past two-seasons with Double-A Reading. The 25-year-old compiled a 10-21 record with a 4,28 ERA in four seasons of minor league ball. He was 0-6 with a 3.94 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 64.0 innings last season with the Fightins. As for the cash, it’s assumed to be United States legal tender and not crypto.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
MLB Free Agency: Phillies Don’t Extend Qualifying Offers to Three Players, Including Rhys Hoskins

MLB Free Agency: Phillies Don’t Extend Qualifying Offers to Three Players, Including Rhys Hoskins

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
MLB Free Agency: Phillies Offer Qualifying Offer to RHP Aaron Nola
MLB Free Agency: Phillies Offer Qualifying Offer to RHP Aaron Nola
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Claim LHP Josh Fleming from Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Claim LHP Josh Fleming from Tampa Bay Rays
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards: Zack Wheeler Wins First Rawlings Gold Glove Award
2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards: Zack Wheeler Wins First Rawlings Gold Glove Award
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Finalists: A Quartet of Phillies Make the Final Cut
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Finalists: A Quartet of Phillies Make the Final Cut
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 2 2023
Phillies
MLB Offseason Key Dates: Important Dates for the MLB Hot Stove and the Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Offseason Key Dates: Important Dates for the MLB Hot Stove and the Philadelphia Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Prospect Alexeis Azuaje Reportedly Killed In Car Accident
Phillies Prospect Alexeis Azuaje Reportedly Killed In Car Accident
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 25 2023
Go to top button