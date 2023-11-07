Phillies Trade News: Phillies Trade for Minor League RHP Michael Mercado

Welcome to the Hot Stove! It was a busy Monday evening for the Philadelphia Phillies. The team made a qualifying offer to potential free agent Aaron Nola, didn’t make qualifying offers to three other players including Rhys Hoskins, and picked up a lefty off the waiver wire. They also snuck in a trade for right-hander Michael Mercado from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Phillies have acquired RHP Michael Mercado from the Tampa Bay Rays and selected his contract to the Major League roster. In exchange for Mercado, the Phillies have sent RHP Adam Leverett and cash considerations to Tampa Bay. The Phillies’ 40-man roster is currently at 38.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 6, 2023
Mercado, 24, was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay and hasn’t pitched in the Major League’s to date. He split 2023 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham posting a 4-3 record with a 4.79 ERA, 6 saves, 13.8 K/9, and a 1.33 WHIP. A top-level prospect with Tampa Bay, Mercado’s ascent was hampered by Tommy John surgery in 2018. The injury took a lengthy 2-1/2 years to recover from.
The Phillies sent RHP Adam Leverett and cash to Tampa Bay in exchange for Mercado. Leverett spent the past two-seasons with Double-A Reading. The 25-year-old compiled a 10-21 record with a 4,28 ERA in four seasons of minor league ball. He was 0-6 with a 3.94 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 64.0 innings last season with the Fightins. As for the cash, it’s assumed to be United States legal tender and not crypto.