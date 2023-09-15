Eagles

Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox Could Miss Rest of the Season

Maranda Jo Shinn
BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Avonte Maddox left Thursday’s prime time game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

It is now being reported that Maddox could miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season after suffering what is feared to be a torn pectoral muscle.

While he is seeking a second opinion, expectations are very low.

This is a significant blow to their secondary, as the Birds already entered the game with a depleted cornerback unit since James Bradberry was still under concussion protocol.

Undrafted free agents, Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich are in line for a considerable amount of playing time moving forward, even if Bradberry is able to return for Week 3 against Tampa Bay.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Maddox has played his entire career with the Eagles; however, injury seems to plauge him. He missed much of last year’s regular season with a hamstring injury, but played in nine games with eight starts. He recorded one interception, three passes defensed, and three forced fumbles for the 2022 season.

More to come.

Eagles News Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn
Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

