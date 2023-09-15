Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox Could Miss Rest of the Season

Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Avonte Maddox left Thursday’s prime time game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.
It is now being reported that Maddox could miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season after suffering what is feared to be a torn pectoral muscle.
While he is seeking a second opinion, expectations are very low.
This is a significant blow to their secondary, as the Birds already entered the game with a depleted cornerback unit since James Bradberry was still under concussion protocol.
Undrafted free agents, Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich are in line for a considerable amount of playing time moving forward, even if Bradberry is able to return for Week 3 against Tampa Bay.
A fourth-round pick in 2018, Maddox has played his entire career with the Eagles; however, injury seems to plauge him. He missed much of last year’s regular season with a hamstring injury, but played in nine games with eight starts. He recorded one interception, three passes defensed, and three forced fumbles for the 2022 season.
More to come.