Eagles Injury Update: Bradley Roby Takes To Social Media To Say He Will Return After Bye

While the Eagles await the extent of the bad news regarding their star tight end, there is some good news coming on the injury front.
Not only was the practice window opened for Cam Jurgens to potentially return soon, but the defense could be in line for a boost after the bye.
The Birds have certainly been having some trouble in the slot since Avonte Maddox was placed on IR and ruled out indefinitely.
They brought in Bradley Roby to fill that void, but he too was banged up with a shoulder injury against the Jets. He has missed three games now.
That may change soon, however.
Concerned Eagles fan JAY_AKA_PHILLY took to Twitter/X and asked Roby if he’d be back after the bye following Roby’s celebrating the 8-1 start by the Birds.
The reply indicates he intends to be back.
Yessir !! https://t.co/JbOrOKjIZG
— Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) November 6, 2023
Roby’s return could provide a bit of stability to the secondary as an accomplished veteran joining the group and, ideally, the unit most affected by injuries could return with a group that plays a full game or more together – something that should provide better communication and coverage.
Though the post is obviously not an official announcement from the team, the veteran Roby knows his body so there’s some stock to put into what he’s said.