Eagles vs. Vikings Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!

Maranda Jo Shinn
The Birds look to fly away with their second regular season win in the City of Brotherly Love against the Vikings.

🏈 Kickoff: Thursday September 22nd, 2023 @ 8:15 PM

🏟 Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

☀️Game Time Forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

📺 TV: FOX29, NFL+, Amazon Prime

📻 Radio: Sirius XM (225 Eagles Feed, 226 Vikings Feed), 94WIP, Spanish Broadcast: 105.7 La Mega Philadelphia

Series History

Series tied 15-15-0

Last Matchup

The Eagles took the win last season versus the Vikings in an early season faceoff 24-7 with standout performances by Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay. Hurts went 17/20 for 251 yards and a touchdown, plus 50 yards on the ground with two touchdown runs, while Slay boasted incredible coverage on Justin Jefferson the whole game, keeping their best receiver at bay.

For the Vikings, Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions and one touchdown, proving to not be enough for our unmatched defense.

This Game At A Glance

In their 2023 season home opener, the Birds host the Vikings for a Thursday night prime time game at the notably rambunctious Lincoln Financial Field in a redundant joust, mimicking last year’s matchup very closely.

Eagles Injury Report

Nakobe Dean (LB) – Injured reserve,  foot

Trey Sermon (RB) – Injured reserve, undisclosed

Roderick Johnson (OT) – Injured reserve, undisclosed

Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured reserve, Achilles

Zech McPhearson (CB) – Injured reserve, Achilles

James Bradberry (CB) – Out, concussion

Reed Blankenship (S) – Out, ribs

Kenneth Gainwell (RB) – Out, ribs

Fletcher Cox (DT) – Questionable, ribs

Vikings Injury Report

Kene Nwangqu (RB) – Injured reserve, undisclosed

William Kwenkeu (LB) – Injured reserve, undisclosed

James Lynch (DT) – Injured reserve, knee

Chris Reed (G) – Out, lower leg

Garrett Bradbury ( C ) – Out, back

Marcus Davenport (LB) – Questionable, ankle

Christian Darrisaw (OT) – Questionable, ankle

Eagles Win If…

They keep the pressure on and the energy up.

Despite coming off a win, the vibe seemed low against the Patriots last weekend. However, this Eagles team is known for never letting their hometown crowd down, and will come out (hopefully) way more energetic than they have been.

Big Play Slay needs to keep up with Justin Jefferson as he did last season, holding JJ to just 48 receiving yards, and our other defense needs to disrupt Kirk Cousins as much as possible.

Offense also needs to be more productive, especially now that they have multiple key defensive players out due to injury. Hopefully there was some heavy reevaluation, and Philadelphia will push for more chunk gains. there also needs to be a push to actually utilize running backs and tight ends this game, as last week there were multiple times that Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith were wide open.

Utilize the open targets, and it will be a way more successful game offensively.

Vikings Win If…

Vikings use the Eagles few weaknesses to their advantage.

With Bradberry out, and CJGJ gone, I would expect them to have better success in the passing game this time around. They should have greater success targeting and utilizing their tight ends to their advantage, which should help them altogether if they so choose.

Eagles Defensive front also has a lot of bigger guys like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox. While coordinator Sean Desai does a decent job of keeping them fresh, the Vikings could very well throw off their tempo as the Patriots did to them in Week 1.

The Vikings are looking to avoid a repeat performance, so they will likely do anything it takes to pull out a win, especially coming off of Sunday’s loss.

Eagles vs Vikings Betting Odds

Bet Philadelphia Eagles  Minnesota Vikings
 Play
Moneyline -275 +220 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Under 49 Points (-110) Over 49 Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Prediction

Deja vu baby… Eagles on top (Minnesota won’t be able handle the Linc’s energy, just wait). The score? 31-27.

 

