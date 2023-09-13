Eagles vs. Vikings Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!

The Birds look to fly away with their second regular season win in the City of Brotherly Love against the Vikings.
🏈 Kickoff: Thursday September 22nd, 2023 @ 8:15 PM
🏟 Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
☀️Game Time Forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
📺 TV: FOX29, NFL+, Amazon Prime
📻 Radio: Sirius XM (225 Eagles Feed, 226 Vikings Feed), 94WIP, Spanish Broadcast: 105.7 La Mega Philadelphia
Series tied 15-15-0
The Eagles took the win last season versus the Vikings in an early season faceoff 24-7 with standout performances by Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay. Hurts went 17/20 for 251 yards and a touchdown, plus 50 yards on the ground with two touchdown runs, while Slay boasted incredible coverage on Justin Jefferson the whole game, keeping their best receiver at bay.
For the Vikings, Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions and one touchdown, proving to not be enough for our unmatched defense.
In their 2023 season home opener, the Birds host the Vikings for a Thursday night prime time game at the notably rambunctious Lincoln Financial Field in a redundant joust, mimicking last year’s matchup very closely.
Nakobe Dean (LB) – Injured reserve, foot
Trey Sermon (RB) – Injured reserve, undisclosed
Roderick Johnson (OT) – Injured reserve, undisclosed
Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured reserve, Achilles
Zech McPhearson (CB) – Injured reserve, Achilles
James Bradberry (CB) – Out, concussion
Reed Blankenship (S) – Out, ribs
Kenneth Gainwell (RB) – Out, ribs
Fletcher Cox (DT) – Questionable, ribs
Kene Nwangqu (RB) – Injured reserve, undisclosed
William Kwenkeu (LB) – Injured reserve, undisclosed
James Lynch (DT) – Injured reserve, knee
Chris Reed (G) – Out, lower leg
Garrett Bradbury ( C ) – Out, back
Marcus Davenport (LB) – Questionable, ankle
Christian Darrisaw (OT) – Questionable, ankle
They keep the pressure on and the energy up.
Despite coming off a win, the vibe seemed low against the Patriots last weekend. However, this Eagles team is known for never letting their hometown crowd down, and will come out (hopefully) way more energetic than they have been.
Big Play Slay needs to keep up with Justin Jefferson as he did last season, holding JJ to just 48 receiving yards, and our other defense needs to disrupt Kirk Cousins as much as possible.
Offense also needs to be more productive, especially now that they have multiple key defensive players out due to injury. Hopefully there was some heavy reevaluation, and Philadelphia will push for more chunk gains. there also needs to be a push to actually utilize running backs and tight ends this game, as last week there were multiple times that Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith were wide open.
Utilize the open targets, and it will be a way more successful game offensively.
Vikings use the Eagles few weaknesses to their advantage.
With Bradberry out, and CJGJ gone, I would expect them to have better success in the passing game this time around. They should have greater success targeting and utilizing their tight ends to their advantage, which should help them altogether if they so choose.
Eagles Defensive front also has a lot of bigger guys like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox. While coordinator Sean Desai does a decent job of keeping them fresh, the Vikings could very well throw off their tempo as the Patriots did to them in Week 1.
The Vikings are looking to avoid a repeat performance, so they will likely do anything it takes to pull out a win, especially coming off of Sunday’s loss.
Deja vu baby… Eagles on top (Minnesota won’t be able handle the Linc’s energy, just wait). The score? 31-27.