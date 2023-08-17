Eagles

Eagles Preseason Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles look to have home field advantage in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday evening following a narrow defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff: Thursday, August 17th, 2023 @ 7:30 PM ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, PA

Game Time Forecast: A few clouds from time to time. High 88 ℉, Low 73℉. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

TV: NBC, NFL Network, Fubo

Radio: 94WIP

Series History

The Eagles and Browns have played a total of 50 regular season games against each other. The Birds hold an overall record of 17-32-1 against Cleveland.

Last Matchups

2022 (preseason): Despite coming out on top 21-20, the Bird’s defense struggled massively against the Browns. Even so, Gardner Minshew and the second line offense were able to break through for the win.

2020 (regular season): The two teams last met for a regular season clash in 2020. The Browns defeated the Eagles 22-17.

This Game At A Glance

With both teams coming off of losses, they are looking to get their rhythm back.

Eagles Injury Report

Charleston Rambo (WR) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed

Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured Reserve, Achilles

Patrick Johnson (LB) – Questionable, ankle

Haason Reddick (LB) – Questionable, thumb

Britain Covey (WR) – Questionable, hamstring

Quez Watkins (WR) – Questionable, hamstring

Greg Ward (WR) – Questionable, leg cramps

Deon Cain (WR) – Questionable, ankle

Landon Dickerson (G) – Questionable, foot

Browns Injury Report

Marquise Goodwin (WR) – Out, illness

Michael Woods II (WR) – Out, achilles

Jacob Phillips (LB) – Injured Reserve, pectoral

Thomas Graham Jr (CB) – Injured Reserve, ankle

Bubba Bolden (S) – Injured Reserve, hamstring

Greg Newsome II (CB) – Questionable, groin

A.J. Green III (CB) – Questionable, shoulder

Greg Newsome III (CB) – Questionable, groin

Denzel Ward (CB) – Questionable, unknown

Isaiah Thomas (DE) – Doubtful, knee (arthroscopic surgery)

Alex Wright (DE) – Doubtful, knee (arthroscopic surgery)

Myles Garrett (DE) – Questionable, foot

Elijah Moore (WR) – Questionable, ribs

Jaelon Darden (WR) – Questionable, leg

Sione Takitaki (LB) – Questionable, knee

Matthew Adams (LB) – Questionable, ankle

Harrison Bryant (TE) – Questionable, unknown

Jerome Ford (RB) – Questionable, hamstring

Tyrone Wheatley Jr (OT) – Questionable, unknown

Jack Conklin (OT) – Questionable, unknown

Trysten Hill (DT) – Questionable, hand

Drew Forbes (G) – Questionable, back

Eagles Win If…

Our rookies and backups continue to stand out. The major playing time these players have faced remains intriguing to say the least.

Most notably, tackle Jalen Carter, who is among top contenders for Defensive Rookie of the Year, already recorded a sack against a veteran lineman in incredible fashion. In joint practices featuring many of the starters, he also posted two sacks and a fumble recovery. (Sounds dangerous for our competitors, might I add).

While it’s unclear what coach Nick Sirianni has planned in regards to who will be starting tonight at QB, there are no doubts in Philly’s locker room. Behind stud Jalen Hurts is Marcus Mariota, who is mobile like Hurts, making him an ideal plug-and-play option if forced into action. Albeit a significant downgrade. Mariota saw action in Week 1 of the preseason, going 7-for-11 for 58 passing yards and rushing for 29 yards.

D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Tanner McKee and Reed Blankenship will likely also see field time today after having standout practices this week.

Browns Win If…

Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to shine. The rookie QB has completed 80% of his passes for 184 yards and is looking to earn the backup spot if Josh Dobbs continues to struggle. Dobbs, who struggled in last week’s contest, converted only 8 of 16 passes for 77 yards.

Meanwhile, the Browns don’t have a ton of options behind Nick Chubb at running back. Jerome Ford, who is battling for a backup RB spot, is listed as questionable following a hamstring injury last week. Demetric Felton Jr. has 20 career rushing yards in two seasons with the Browns and John Kelly Jr only has 96 career yards, half of those being rushing yards from this preseason.

However, David Bell could see plenty of action after making three catches and earning 39 receiving yards last weekend. That’s almost double his total from last season.

Eagles vs. Browns Betting Odds

Bet Philadelphia Cleveland Play
Moneyline 185 +150 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-115) +3.5 (-105) BetMGM logo
Total Points Under 37.5 points (-110) Over 37.5 points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Prediction: Eagles on top 20-17. Simply put, we got that dawg in us.

