Eagles Preseason Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles look to have home field advantage in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday evening following a narrow defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.
Kickoff: Thursday, August 17th, 2023 @ 7:30 PM ET
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, PA
Game Time Forecast: A few clouds from time to time. High 88 ℉, Low 73℉. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
TV: NBC, NFL Network, Fubo
Radio: 94WIP
The Eagles and Browns have played a total of 50 regular season games against each other. The Birds hold an overall record of 17-32-1 against Cleveland.
2022 (preseason): Despite coming out on top 21-20, the Bird’s defense struggled massively against the Browns. Even so, Gardner Minshew and the second line offense were able to break through for the win.
2020 (regular season): The two teams last met for a regular season clash in 2020. The Browns defeated the Eagles 22-17.
With both teams coming off of losses, they are looking to get their rhythm back.
Charleston Rambo (WR) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed
Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured Reserve, Achilles
Patrick Johnson (LB) – Questionable, ankle
Haason Reddick (LB) – Questionable, thumb
Britain Covey (WR) – Questionable, hamstring
Quez Watkins (WR) – Questionable, hamstring
Greg Ward (WR) – Questionable, leg cramps
Deon Cain (WR) – Questionable, ankle
Landon Dickerson (G) – Questionable, foot
Marquise Goodwin (WR) – Out, illness
Michael Woods II (WR) – Out, achilles
Jacob Phillips (LB) – Injured Reserve, pectoral
Thomas Graham Jr (CB) – Injured Reserve, ankle
Bubba Bolden (S) – Injured Reserve, hamstring
Greg Newsome II (CB) – Questionable, groin
A.J. Green III (CB) – Questionable, shoulder
Greg Newsome III (CB) – Questionable, groin
Denzel Ward (CB) – Questionable, unknown
Isaiah Thomas (DE) – Doubtful, knee (arthroscopic surgery)
Alex Wright (DE) – Doubtful, knee (arthroscopic surgery)
Myles Garrett (DE) – Questionable, foot
Elijah Moore (WR) – Questionable, ribs
Jaelon Darden (WR) – Questionable, leg
Sione Takitaki (LB) – Questionable, knee
Matthew Adams (LB) – Questionable, ankle
Harrison Bryant (TE) – Questionable, unknown
Jerome Ford (RB) – Questionable, hamstring
Tyrone Wheatley Jr (OT) – Questionable, unknown
Jack Conklin (OT) – Questionable, unknown
Trysten Hill (DT) – Questionable, hand
Drew Forbes (G) – Questionable, back
Our rookies and backups continue to stand out. The major playing time these players have faced remains intriguing to say the least.
Most notably, tackle Jalen Carter, who is among top contenders for Defensive Rookie of the Year, already recorded a sack against a veteran lineman in incredible fashion. In joint practices featuring many of the starters, he also posted two sacks and a fumble recovery. (Sounds dangerous for our competitors, might I add).
While it’s unclear what coach Nick Sirianni has planned in regards to who will be starting tonight at QB, there are no doubts in Philly’s locker room. Behind stud Jalen Hurts is Marcus Mariota, who is mobile like Hurts, making him an ideal plug-and-play option if forced into action. Albeit a significant downgrade. Mariota saw action in Week 1 of the preseason, going 7-for-11 for 58 passing yards and rushing for 29 yards.
D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Tanner McKee and Reed Blankenship will likely also see field time today after having standout practices this week.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to shine. The rookie QB has completed 80% of his passes for 184 yards and is looking to earn the backup spot if Josh Dobbs continues to struggle. Dobbs, who struggled in last week’s contest, converted only 8 of 16 passes for 77 yards.
Meanwhile, the Browns don’t have a ton of options behind Nick Chubb at running back. Jerome Ford, who is battling for a backup RB spot, is listed as questionable following a hamstring injury last week. Demetric Felton Jr. has 20 career rushing yards in two seasons with the Browns and John Kelly Jr only has 96 career yards, half of those being rushing yards from this preseason.
However, David Bell could see plenty of action after making three catches and earning 39 receiving yards last weekend. That’s almost double his total from last season.
Prediction: Eagles on top 20-17. Simply put, we got that dawg in us.