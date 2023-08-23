Eagles Preseason Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia

Following a rough joint practice that ended in a bench-clearing brawl earlier this week, the two teams look to close their preseason by settling things in an on- field face off in the City of Brotherly love Thursday night.
Kickoff: Thursday, August 24th, 2023 @ 8:00 PM ET
Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
Game Time Forecast: Overcast in the late afternoon with rain showers developing in the evening. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
TV: Fox, NFL+, Prime Video
Radio: 94WIP
Eagles hold an 11-10 edge in outings versus the Colts.
2022 (regular season): In a messy offensive outing, the Eagles somehow escaped with the win 17-16.
2016 (preseason): 33-23 Eagles win in Indianapolis; an outstanding outing with Sam Bradford at QB, they pulled through with the win. (Wentz was sidelined due to a rib injury at the time).
It is the final week of preseason as the The Birds (0-1-1) look to get their first win against the Colts (1-1). Indianapolis rallied to take down Chicago 24-17 at home on Saturday night, while Philadelphia battled to an 18-18 tie with Cleveland in their last contest Thursday night. Both teams are likely to keep their starters sidelined for a healthy start to the season, but there is plenty of new blood that has been standing out for both teams.
Zech McPhearson (CB) – Injured Reserve, Achilles
Noah Elliss (DT) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed
Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured Reserve, Achilles
Tyrie Cleveland (WR)- Injured Reserve, concussion
Charleston Rambo (WR) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed
Haason Reddick (LB) – Out, thumb
Quez Watkins (WR) – Questionable, hamstring
Greg Ward (WR) – Questionable, ankle
Olamide Zaccheaus (WR) – Questionable, shoulder
Britain Covey (WR) – Questionable, hamstring
Kyron Johnson (LB) – Questionable, unknown
Patrick Johnson (LB) – Questionable, ankle
Nolan Smith (LB) – Questionable, right shoulder
Fletcher Cox (DT) – Questionable, knee soreness
Moro Ojomo (DT) – Questionable, concussion
Josh Andrews (G) – Questionable, ankle
Landon Disckerson (G) – Questionable, foot
Jonathan Taylor (RB) – Out, ankle
Malik Turner (WR) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed
Ashton Dulin (WR) – Injured Reserve, ACL
Genard Avery (DE) – Injured Reserve, knee
Jake Witt (OT) – Injured Reserve, hip
Braden Smith (OT) – Questionable, knee
JoJo Domann (LB) – Questionable, concussion
Segun Olubi (LB) – Questionable, concussion
Liam Anderson (LB) – Questionable, arm
Ricky Seals-Jones (TE) – Questionable, right foot
Jelani Woods (TE) – Questionable, hamstring
Zack Moss (RB) – Questionable, arm
Khalid Kareem (DE) – Questionable, ribs
Darius Rush (CB) – Questionable, hip
Will Fries (G) – Questionable, calf
They can keep the heat up from the practice on Tuesday.
Despite the “cheap” ending to a productive day, Kenneth Gainwell continues to outpace D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny for the RB1 spot. Gainwell made 31 carries with the 1st-team offense in training camp, while the others haven’t posted more than 14.
Rookies Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith are also integrating into the NFL at a rapid pace, and are making a strong case to contribute to the team in big ways this upcoming season.
Anthony Richardson sees success in his final dress rehearsal, as he and many other Colts’ starters are expected to see some action on Thursday night. The Colts also have two capable quarterbacks (Sam Ehlinger and former Eagle Gardner Minshew) behind Richardson.
In addition, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen returns to Philly, while Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, has been away from the team since July due to personal reasons. Even so, Steichen seems confident that he will return to the field this week in Philly.
Prediction: I have a feeling it will be a close game, but since the Colts are playing most of their starters, they’ll come out on top 18-16. (But, who knows, I could be wrong, and as always, FLY EAGLES FLY.)