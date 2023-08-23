Eagles

Eagles Preseason Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia

Maranda Jo Shinn
Following a rough joint practice that ended in a bench-clearing brawl earlier this week, the two teams look to close their preseason by settling things in an on- field face off in the City of Brotherly love Thursday night.

Kickoff: Thursday, August 24th, 2023  @ 8:00 PM ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Game Time Forecast: Overcast in the late afternoon with rain showers developing in the evening. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

TV: Fox, NFL+, Prime Video

Radio: 94WIP

Series History

Eagles hold an 11-10 edge in outings versus the Colts.

Last Matchup

2022 (regular season): In a messy offensive outing, the Eagles somehow escaped with the win 17-16.

2016 (preseason): 33-23 Eagles win in Indianapolis; an outstanding outing with Sam Bradford at QB, they pulled through with the win. (Wentz was sidelined due to a rib injury at the time).

This Game At A Glance

It is the final week of preseason as the The Birds (0-1-1) look to get their first win against the Colts (1-1). Indianapolis rallied to take down Chicago 24-17 at home on Saturday night, while Philadelphia battled to an 18-18 tie with Cleveland in their last contest Thursday night. Both teams are likely to keep their starters sidelined for a healthy start to the season, but there is plenty of new blood that has been standing out for both teams.

Eagles Injury Report

Zech McPhearson (CB) – Injured Reserve, Achilles

Noah Elliss (DT) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed

Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured Reserve, Achilles

Tyrie Cleveland (WR)- Injured Reserve, concussion

Charleston Rambo (WR) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed

Haason Reddick (LB) – Out, thumb

Quez Watkins (WR) – Questionable, hamstring

Greg Ward (WR) – Questionable, ankle

Olamide Zaccheaus (WR) – Questionable, shoulder

Britain Covey (WR) – Questionable, hamstring

Kyron Johnson (LB) – Questionable, unknown

Patrick Johnson (LB) – Questionable, ankle

Nolan Smith (LB) – Questionable, right shoulder

Fletcher Cox (DT) – Questionable, knee soreness

Moro Ojomo (DT) – Questionable, concussion

Josh Andrews (G) – Questionable, ankle

Landon Disckerson (G) – Questionable, foot

Colts Injury Report

Jonathan Taylor (RB) – Out, ankle

Malik Turner (WR) – Injured Reserve, undisclosed

Ashton Dulin (WR) – Injured Reserve, ACL

Genard Avery (DE) – Injured Reserve, knee

Jake Witt (OT) – Injured Reserve, hip

Braden Smith (OT) – Questionable, knee

JoJo Domann (LB) – Questionable, concussion

Segun Olubi (LB) – Questionable, concussion

Liam Anderson (LB) – Questionable, arm

Ricky Seals-Jones (TE) – Questionable, right foot

Jelani Woods (TE) – Questionable, hamstring

Zack Moss (RB) – Questionable, arm

Khalid Kareem (DE) – Questionable, ribs

Darius Rush (CB) – Questionable, hip

Will Fries (G) – Questionable, calf

Eagles Win If…

They can keep the heat up from the practice on Tuesday.

Despite the “cheap” ending to a productive day, Kenneth Gainwell continues to outpace D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny for the RB1 spot. Gainwell made 31 carries with the 1st-team offense in training camp, while the others haven’t posted more than 14.

Rookies Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith are also integrating into the NFL at a rapid pace, and are making a strong case to contribute to the team in big ways this upcoming season.

Colts Win If…

Anthony Richardson sees success in his final dress rehearsal, as he and many other Colts’ starters are expected to see some action on Thursday night. The Colts also have two capable quarterbacks (Sam Ehlinger and former Eagle Gardner Minshew) behind Richardson.

In addition, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen returns to Philly, while Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, has been away from the team since July due to personal reasons. Even so, Steichen seems confident that he will return to the field this week in Philly.

Eagles vs. Colts Betting Odds

Bet Philadelphia Indianapolis Play
Moneyline +165 -200 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Under 38.5 points (-115) Over 38.5 points (-115) BetMGM logo

 

Prediction: I have a feeling it will be a close game, but since the Colts are playing most of their starters, they’ll come out on top 18-16. (But, who knows, I could be wrong, and as always, FLY EAGLES FLY.)

 

Eagles Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn
Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

