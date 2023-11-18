Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Cam Jurgens Activated Ahead Of Kansas City Game

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Eagles Injury Update: Cam Jurgens Activated Ahead Of Kansas City Game

The injury news on Nakobe Dean earlier this week was not good, but the Eagles did get some positive news on the injury front.

Starting right guard Cam Jurgens, who had missed the previous five and a half games, was officially activated off the injured reserve on Saturday.

While it’d be wrong to classify the line without Jurgens a weakness, it was clear that Jurgens was missed on the line during his time.

In fact, the Eagles are undefeated with their full slate of OL starters out there.

Also on the positive front is that tight end Grant Calcaterra and nickel Bradley Roby have no injury designations this week, so the Eagles will get back their best nickel since Avonte Maddox went on IR as well as key tight end depth with Dallas Goedert set to miss the game.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
