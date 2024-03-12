Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Temple's Matt Hennessy Signing With Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Temple's Matt Hennessy Signing With Eagles

The Eagles are continuing to add to their roster in the early stages of the legal tampering period.

Bo Wulf reports they are brining another former Temple player back to Philadelphia in Matt Hennessy.

Hennessy was a three-year starter for the Owls and wound up being awarded with one of the single-digit numbers by his senior season.

He has solid athleticism and some reports even comped him to Jason Kelce coming out of the draft.

It’s a savvy addition for the Eagles and Jeff Stoutland. With 41 games of experience, 22 starts and the versatility to play either guard position or center, Hennessy should probably have been a hotter commodity in free agency.

Unfortunately, his final season on his rookie deal last year was spent on IR as he suffered a knee injury during camp that sidelined him for the entire season. It likely lowered his market in free agency and resulted in the Eagles ability to scoop him up.

The Eagles lost Jason Kelce, of course, but Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll, both valuable depth players, are both currently free agents.

Hennessy can not only come in and compete to start at either center or right guard with Cam Jurgens/Tyler Steen, but he would provide an incredible depth option for the team if he’s healthy and doesn’t wind up as the starter.

He had plenty of talent coming out of college and Jeff Stoutland will certainly be the best person to improve his game.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

