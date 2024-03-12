NFL Free Agency: Marcus Mariota Heading To DC

The Eagles may be in need of a new backup quarterback.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Marcus Mariota is leaving the Eagles to join the Commanders on a $6 million deal.
Former Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders on a 1-year deal with a base value of $6 million and upside to $10 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/LffoYcfibh
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
Former Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders on a 1-year deal with a base value of $6 million and upside to $10 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/LffoYcfibh
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
Mariota had been the primary backup for Jalen Hurts last season and had appeared in three games, throwing just 23 passes.
He will head to Washington after he said he was looking to compete for a starting job, so he may think that more likely in DC with Sam Howell.
The Eagles lone backup QB now is Tanner McKee. He will enter just his second NFL season, but was impressive during camp and in the preseason.
It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are comfortable with him as the backup considering his style does not match that of Hurts.
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox