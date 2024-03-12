Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Marcus Mariota Heading To DC

The Eagles may be in need of a new backup quarterback.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Marcus Mariota is leaving the Eagles to join the Commanders on a $6 million deal.

Mariota had been the primary backup for Jalen Hurts last season and had appeared in three games, throwing just 23 passes.

He will head to Washington after he said he was looking to compete for a starting job, so he may think that more likely in DC with Sam Howell.

The Eagles lone backup QB now is Tanner McKee. He will enter just his second NFL season, but was impressive during camp and in the preseason.

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are comfortable with him as the backup considering his style does not match that of Hurts.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

