Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Eagles Extend Braden Mann For Two Years

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Extend Braden Mann For Two Years Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are completing a bit more of their roster retention plan.

On Tuesday, the Eagles agreed to a new deal with punter Braden Mann, per Adam Caplan.

The Eagles went into the 2023 season without a punter and were just elevating different punters from their practice squad ever week for the first part of the season, but it seems they will not do the same this year.

Mann ultimately took over as the team’s punter midway through last season and put up a career high 49.8 yards per punt for the Eagles.

He’s rewarded with a two-year extension that will guarantee him $2.775 million.

The deal’s AAV is about the middle of the league for punters, but the Eagles certainly hope he can perform like he did last season once again.

The Birds could bring in some punting competition but, with Mann’s guaranteed money, they may not be looking to take on that cap hit all in one year.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Nicholas Morrow Headed To Buffalo

NFL Free Agency: Nicholas Morrow Headed To Buffalo

Author image Paul Bowman  •  44min
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Ink DeVante Parker To Bargain Deal
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Ink DeVante Parker To Bargain Deal
Author image Paul Bowman  •  56min
Eagles
NFL Offeseason: Rick Lovato Extended By Eagles
NFL Offeseason: Rick Lovato Extended By Eagles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  1h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Marcus Mariota Heading To DC
NFL Free Agency: Marcus Mariota Heading To DC
Author image Paul Bowman  •  8h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Temple’s Matt Hennessy Signing With Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Temple’s Matt Hennessy Signing With Eagles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  8h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Bringing In Linebacker Zack Baun
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Bringing In Linebacker Zack Baun
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 11 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles, Saquon Barkley Agree To Deal
NFL Free Agency: Eagles, Saquon Barkley Agree To Deal
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 11 2024
Go to top button