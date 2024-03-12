NFL Free Agency: Eagles Extend Braden Mann For Two Years

The Eagles are completing a bit more of their roster retention plan.
On Tuesday, the Eagles agreed to a new deal with punter Braden Mann, per Adam Caplan.
The Eagles went into the 2023 season without a punter and were just elevating different punters from their practice squad ever week for the first part of the season, but it seems they will not do the same this year.
Mann ultimately took over as the team’s punter midway through last season and put up a career high 49.8 yards per punt for the Eagles.
He’s rewarded with a two-year extension that will guarantee him $2.775 million.
The deal’s AAV is about the middle of the league for punters, but the Eagles certainly hope he can perform like he did last season once again.
The Birds could bring in some punting competition but, with Mann’s guaranteed money, they may not be looking to take on that cap hit all in one year.
