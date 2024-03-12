NFL Free Agency: Eagles Ink DeVante Parker To Bargain Deal

The Eagles did not forget to address their wide receiver depth.
In fact, it seems like they might have lucked out a bit.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with DeVante Parker to come in and help fortify the position.
Eagles and former Patriots WR DeVante Parker reached agreement on a 1-year, $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal, of which Philadelphia has to pay only $1.2 million, with New England paying the rest. “DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this… pic.twitter.com/LtwCnNVj58
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
The deal was announced as a $4.69 million deal, but the Eagles are only paying $1.2 million of that with the Patriots, who released him, paying the rest.
The statement from his agent: “DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this elite organization win a championship”, would seem to indicate that Parker was looking to take his talents to a winning team since he was getting a chunk of payment from New England already.
Parker is a former first-round pick who put up 1000 yards in Miami in 2019, but hasn’t been able to replicate that success.
He’s had injury troubles, but has averaged playing in 12 or 13 games over the last four seasons and has averaged 560.2 yards over that same time period. If he’s playing alongside an offense with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert and is still able to put up those numbers, he’ll be a great fit for the third receiver role.
Quez Watkins, who most often filled that role over the last two years, often found a ton of space with the others on the field. The difference is that Parker is far less likely to drop the passes in those situations.
The Eagles will likely still look to add other receivers and could still bring back their free agent receivers like Olamide Zaccheaus, but Parker would figure to be an upgraded offensive weapon for the passing game.
The team remains active in free agency with rumors abounding of the team still looking to land a safety.
