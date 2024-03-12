NFL Offeseason: Rick Lovato Extended By Eagles

The Eagles have shored up their special teams unit.
After giving Braden Mann a two-year extension, the Birds front office locked up long snapper Rick Lovato for another season.
Back for another year! #GoBirds https://t.co/UGEOEnGo75
— Rick Lovato (@TheSnappingLife) March 12, 2024
Back for another year! #GoBirds https://t.co/UGEOEnGo75
— Rick Lovato (@TheSnappingLife) March 12, 2024
The move secures Elliott, Lovato and Mann so all three of the team’s primary special teamers are set to return.
Lovato has been with the Eagles for almost his who career (he played two games each for Green Bay and Washington at the start of his career).
It will be Lovato’s ninth season with the team which is tied with Jake Elliott, and makes the pair the third-longest tenured Eagles behind only Brandon Graham and Lane Johnson.
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox