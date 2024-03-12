NFL Offeseason: Rick Lovato Extended By Eagles

Eagles

The Eagles have shored up their special teams unit.

After giving Braden Mann a two-year extension, the Birds front office locked up long snapper Rick Lovato for another season.

The move secures Elliott, Lovato and Mann so all three of the team’s primary special teamers are set to return.

Lovato has been with the Eagles for almost his who career (he played two games each for Green Bay and Washington at the start of his career).

It will be Lovato’s ninth season with the team which is tied with Jake Elliott, and makes the pair the third-longest tenured Eagles behind only Brandon Graham and Lane Johnson.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

