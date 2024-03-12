Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Nicholas Morrow Headed To Buffalo

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Free Agency: Nicholas Morrow Headed To Buffalo Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

NFL free agents are flying around right now and the Eagles appear to have officially lost of of their defenders.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow will be headed to Buffalo, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Morrow was originally signed as a depth veteran and did not make the initial 53-man roster but started 12 games for the Eagles as Nakobe Dean spent the season in the blue medical tent and played only five games.

Dean was also supposed to be the quarterback of the defense, so that responsibility fell to Morrow at some point.

Though fans certainly got on his case, it’s hard to argue that his 95 tackles and all the snaps he took weren’t worth the minimum deal that the Eagles paid him in 2024.

The team will be looking to upgrade at the position this year, be it through free agency or the draft (or maybe just by Nakobe Dean actually seeing the field for the Eagles this year).

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Ink DeVante Parker To Bargain Deal

NFL Free Agency: Eagles Ink DeVante Parker To Bargain Deal

Author image Paul Bowman  •  15min
Eagles
NFL Offeseason: Rick Lovato Extended By Eagles
NFL Offeseason: Rick Lovato Extended By Eagles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  34min
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Extend Braden Mann For Two Years
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Extend Braden Mann For Two Years
Author image Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Marcus Mariota Heading To DC
NFL Free Agency: Marcus Mariota Heading To DC
Author image Paul Bowman  •  7h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Temple’s Matt Hennessy Signing With Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Temple’s Matt Hennessy Signing With Eagles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  7h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Bringing In Linebacker Zack Baun
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Bringing In Linebacker Zack Baun
Author image Paul Bowman  •  23h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles, Saquon Barkley Agree To Deal
NFL Free Agency: Eagles, Saquon Barkley Agree To Deal
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 11 2024
Go to top button