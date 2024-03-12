NFL Free Agency: Nicholas Morrow Headed To Buffalo

NFL free agents are flying around right now and the Eagles appear to have officially lost of of their defenders.
Linebacker Nicholas Morrow will be headed to Buffalo, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
The #Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Nicholas Morrow, source says. Morrow had 12 starts for the #Eagles last year, wearing the green dot as the defensive signal caller along the way. pic.twitter.com/hXFecTYrf4
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024
Morrow was originally signed as a depth veteran and did not make the initial 53-man roster but started 12 games for the Eagles as Nakobe Dean spent the season in the blue medical tent and played only five games.
Dean was also supposed to be the quarterback of the defense, so that responsibility fell to Morrow at some point.
Though fans certainly got on his case, it’s hard to argue that his 95 tackles and all the snaps he took weren’t worth the minimum deal that the Eagles paid him in 2024.
The team will be looking to upgrade at the position this year, be it through free agency or the draft (or maybe just by Nakobe Dean actually seeing the field for the Eagles this year).
