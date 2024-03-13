Eagles

NFL Offseason: Jake Elliott Lands Four-Year Extension With Eagles

Paul Bowman
NFL Offseason: Jake Elliott Lands Four-Year Extension With Eagles

Move over Braden Mann and Rick Lovato, it’s Jake Elliott’s turn.

Although the top-of-the-line kicker was already under contract with the Birds, he’s getting a new deal of his own. For four years, in fact.

Already tied for third on the team, next season will be his eighth with the Birds.

The extension should begin to take effect in 2025, so it would, in theory, carry him through his 12th season in Philadelphia.

Elliott has been just outstanding. He holds a career 86.2% make percentage on field goals and a 65.9% touchback percentage, but those numbers are dragged down by his early career and, in particular, a disastrous 2020 season.

Over the last three seasons, Elliott has unquestionably been a top three kicker in the league. He has a 90.9% made field goal percentage (including 15/17 from 50+ yards) and a touchback percentage of 70.9% during that time.

He’s also missed just three extra points over the last three seasons.

The deal is not a low ball, however, as it’s reportedly worth $24 million. That’d make it a $6 million AAV, which would tie Elliott with Justin Tucker atop kicker contract rankings.

The Eagles will continue to be active, but it’s good to see they are not forgetting about their own players in the early stages of free agency.

 

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
