NFL Offseason: Jake Elliott Lands Four-Year Extension With Eagles

Move over Braden Mann and Rick Lovato, it’s Jake Elliott’s turn.
Although the top-of-the-line kicker was already under contract with the Birds, he’s getting a new deal of his own. For four years, in fact.
4 for 4 more!
We've agreed to terms with @jake_elliott22 on a four-year extension.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eRLTCuo6tp
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 13, 2024
4 for 4 more!
We've agreed to terms with @jake_elliott22 on a four-year extension.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eRLTCuo6tp
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 13, 2024
Already tied for third on the team, next season will be his eighth with the Birds.
The extension should begin to take effect in 2025, so it would, in theory, carry him through his 12th season in Philadelphia.
Elliott has been just outstanding. He holds a career 86.2% make percentage on field goals and a 65.9% touchback percentage, but those numbers are dragged down by his early career and, in particular, a disastrous 2020 season.
Over the last three seasons, Elliott has unquestionably been a top three kicker in the league. He has a 90.9% made field goal percentage (including 15/17 from 50+ yards) and a touchback percentage of 70.9% during that time.
He’s also missed just three extra points over the last three seasons.
The deal is not a low ball, however, as it’s reportedly worth $24 million. That’d make it a $6 million AAV, which would tie Elliott with Justin Tucker atop kicker contract rankings.
BREAKING: Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliot is signing a 4-year, 24 million dollar extension with the #Eagles.
Philadelphia lock up the best kicker in the league. pic.twitter.com/a9jwzJYFXf
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 13, 2024
BREAKING: Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliot is signing a 4-year, 24 million dollar extension with the #Eagles.
Philadelphia lock up the best kicker in the league. pic.twitter.com/a9jwzJYFXf
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 13, 2024
The Eagles will continue to be active, but it’s good to see they are not forgetting about their own players in the early stages of free agency.
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox