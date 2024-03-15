Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Devin White Joining Eagles On One-Year Deal

NFL Free Agency: Devin White Joining Eagles On One-Year Deal

Fans might like this move.

The Eagles have signed one of free agency’s top linebackers.

Former Buccaneer Devin White will be taking his talents to Philadelphia.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.

In five seasons with Tampa Bay, White recorded 566 tackles, 23 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

Aside from Nakobe Dean, the Eagles are thin at inside linebacker so White would seem to slot in as a starter.

Of course this is only a one-year deal so the draft would seem like a likely place for the Eagles to add more long-term potential at the position.

White has not been great in the run game, but has shown splashes in the passing game.

The Eagles were very high on White when he went fifth overall in the draft (2019). They hope he can improve in a new system in his first year outside of Tampa Bay.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

