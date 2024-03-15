NFL Free Agency: Devin White Joining Eagles On One-Year Deal

Fans might like this move.
The Eagles have signed one of free agency’s top linebackers.
Former Buccaneer Devin White will be taking his talents to Philadelphia.
Source: Former #Bucs LB Devin White is signing a 1-year, 7.5M max deal with the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/jFMUpX4EkV
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024
Source: Former #Bucs LB Devin White is signing a 1-year, 7.5M max deal with the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/jFMUpX4EkV
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024
The deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.
In five seasons with Tampa Bay, White recorded 566 tackles, 23 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.
Aside from Nakobe Dean, the Eagles are thin at inside linebacker so White would seem to slot in as a starter.
Of course this is only a one-year deal so the draft would seem like a likely place for the Eagles to add more long-term potential at the position.
White has not been great in the run game, but has shown splashes in the passing game.
The Eagles were very high on White when he went fifth overall in the draft (2019). They hope he can improve in a new system in his first year outside of Tampa Bay.
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox