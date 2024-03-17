Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Former 49ers Linebacker Oren Burks Headed To Philly

Paul Bowman
NFL Free Agency: Former 49ers Linebacker Oren Burks Headed To Philly

The Eagles are bringing in another linebacker.

Oren Burks, who spent the last two seasons in San Francisco, will be joining the Birds.

Though the deal is worth up to $2.5 million, it’s likely a far lower cap hit and has incentives to increase his salary if he has success in areas the Eagles envision using him.

Burks spent his first four seasons in the NFL in Green Bay after being a third-round pick before his two-season stop in San Francisco.

He should probably have a spot locked up on special teams or at the least an inside route to the 53-man roster.

Like Zack Baun, he’s shown some skill in the pass rush but hasn’t consistently carved out a role for himself despite starting 3-5 games in each of the past three seasons.

The signing of both Burks and Baun does make it seem more unlikely that the team is looking at former draft pick and Temple alumni Shaun Bradley to return this offseason, though those deals are probably not all too restrictive of bringing in the competition.

In six seasons, Burks has totaled 176 sacks.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade:

QB Kenny Pickett

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
