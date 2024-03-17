NFL Free Agency: Former 49ers Linebacker Oren Burks Headed To Philly

The Eagles are bringing in another linebacker.
Oren Burks, who spent the last two seasons in San Francisco, will be joining the Birds.
Though the deal is worth up to $2.5 million, it’s likely a far lower cap hit and has incentives to increase his salary if he has success in areas the Eagles envision using him.
Former 49ers LB Oren Burks is signing a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $2.5M, per source. Burks is a special teams standout who started 5 games in 2023 for SF.
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 16, 2024
Burks spent his first four seasons in the NFL in Green Bay after being a third-round pick before his two-season stop in San Francisco.
He should probably have a spot locked up on special teams or at the least an inside route to the 53-man roster.
Like Zack Baun, he’s shown some skill in the pass rush but hasn’t consistently carved out a role for himself despite starting 3-5 games in each of the past three seasons.
The signing of both Burks and Baun does make it seem more unlikely that the team is looking at former draft pick and Temple alumni Shaun Bradley to return this offseason, though those deals are probably not all too restrictive of bringing in the competition.
In six seasons, Burks has totaled 176 sacks.
Eagles Offseason Recap:
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
LB Oren Burks
DE Josh Sweat
QB Kenny Pickett
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox