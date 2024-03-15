Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Former Eagles First-Round Pick Andre Dillard Back On The Market

Paul Bowman
NFL Free Agency: Former Eagles First-Round Pick Andre Dillard Back On The Market

A former Eagles first-round pick is back on the free agent market.

The Titan released offensive tackle Andre Dillard on Friday afternoon.

That’s a bit of a surprise given that they just signed him last offseason to a deal that seemed to indicate they valued him as a starter (9.6 million AAV).

The move comes just one week after the NFL awarded the Eagles a fifth-round pick (#171 overall) in the upcoming draft for having lost Dillard in free agency last year.

For the Titans, is just under $3 million in cap space (per OverTheCap) for a player that had his worst season in the NFL last year when he appeared in all 16 games for them (starting 10).

For the Eagles, that could mean some valuable depth has hit the market. The Eagles still haven’t made many moves in regards to an offensive line that is losing at least two of their depth players in addition to Jason Kelce – and Andre Dillard is very familiar with Jeff Stoutland.

In fact, the Eagles had refused to trade Dillard for multiple seasons despite inquiries from other teams. If the market for Dillard isn’t there, there may not be a better place for him to rebuild his value than on Philly’s offensive line. Likewise, the Eagles could benefit from adding a veteran with experience in the Birds’ locker room as well as someone who would provide the same depth the Eagles were unwilling to trade just two seasons ago.

Dillard’s free agent market is yet to be seen, so it’s quite possible multiple teams would like to take a flier on him, however it’s not known if he’d get a chance to compete for a starting position with any team at this point.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade:

QB Kenny Pickett

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
