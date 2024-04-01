NFL Offseason: Eagles Lock Up Reed Blankenship For Another Year

The Eagles are getting some further continuity on the back end of their defense.

On Monday, Reed Blankenship was awarded a one-year extension by the club.

Blankenship would have been playing the 2024 season on the last year of his deal since he was an undrafted free agent and those deals are for three years as opposed to the four-year deals a draft pick gets automatically.

Because of his UDFA status, he becomes eligible for extensions earlier than players drafted in that same year (players like Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens would not be eligible to sign extensions until next offseason).

Blankenship took a lot of heat from fans last year despite being a top player.

Blankenship took on a zone coverage while also trying to cover for a starting safety next to him who was, at best, below average and trying to prevent big runs up the middle where it seemed the linebackers couldn’t tackle and they certainly couldn’t defend a pass.

ProFootballFocus had ranked Blankenship as the 20th-best safety in the NFL last season.

He came onto the scene during his rookie year and started for the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Back with CJ Gardner-Johnson on the back end, he would figure to have more success with additional talent starting beside him once again.

He’s started 25 games for the Eagles since being a standout player in camp out of Middle Tennessee State and making the adjustment to the NFL rather quickly.

In 2023, he recorded 113 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 11 defensed passes.

The Eagles safety room outside Blankenship and CJGJ is rather bare given that Sydney Brown is coming off a torn ACL he suffered late last season and would seem unlikely to be healthy until halfway through next season. Tristin McCollum would seemingly be the only other player with NFL experience at the position on the roster right now.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox