NFL Free Agency: Will Grier, Eagles Agree To Deal

There will be competition in the QB room once again in Philadelphia.
Of course, Jalen Hurts is entrenched as the starter but the Eagles already had last year’s preseasons standout performer Tanner McKee (who may have been the team’s primary backup had Mariota not gotten so much money), and went out and traded for Kenny Pickett.
Now they bring in another are in QB Will Grier, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Eagles are signing former Cowboys and Patriots QB Will Grier to a one-year deal, per sources. In the past week, the Eagles now have added QBs Kenny Pickett and Greer. pic.twitter.com/XADuivEFlC
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024
A third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019, Grier started two games for the team as a rookie and struggled (0-2 record with 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions).
He’s carved out a role as a backup, however, sticking with the Panthers, Cowboys, Patriots and Chargers since then.
It will bring competition to the backup room for the Eagles and makes it an interesting dynamic among those competing.
Grier was with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in both of Moore’s previous stops in Dallas and LA (with the Chargers). New QB coach Doug Nussmeier is also familiar with him, so bringing him in makes sense for the Birds on a deal without much risk.
That means the Eagles now have one quarterback with extensive experience with the new coordinator (and QB coach), one quarterback who the front office has a high opinion and evaluation on (Kenny Pickett) and one quarterback who is an incumbent and knows the locker room and the majority of the rest of the offensive staff (Tanner McKee).
In college, Grier put up 8,556 yards and a 81:23 TD:INT ratio across essentially two and a half seasons of play.
