Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Will Grier, Eagles Agree To Deal

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Free Agency: Will Grier, Eagles Agree To Deal Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports

There will be competition in the QB room once again in Philadelphia.

Of course, Jalen Hurts is entrenched as the starter but the Eagles already had last year’s preseasons standout performer Tanner McKee (who may have been the team’s primary backup had Mariota not gotten so much money), and went out and traded for Kenny Pickett.

Now they bring in another are in QB Will Grier, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019, Grier started two games for the team as a rookie and struggled (0-2 record with 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions).

He’s carved out a role as a backup, however, sticking with the Panthers, Cowboys, Patriots and Chargers since then.

It will bring competition to the backup room for the Eagles and makes it an interesting dynamic among those competing.

Grier was with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in both of Moore’s previous stops in Dallas and  LA (with the Chargers). New QB coach Doug Nussmeier is also familiar with him, so bringing him in makes sense for the Birds on a deal without much risk.

That means the Eagles now have one quarterback with extensive experience with the new coordinator (and QB coach), one quarterback who the front office has a high opinion and evaluation on (Kenny Pickett) and one quarterback who is an incumbent and knows the locker room and the majority of the rest of the offensive staff (Tanner McKee).

In college, Grier put up 8,556 yards and a 81:23 TD:INT ratio across essentially two and a half seasons of play.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade:

QB Kenny Pickett

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Topics  
Eagles News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Birds Bring In Corner Tyler Hall

NFL Free Agency: Birds Bring In Corner Tyler Hall

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 22 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Parris Campbell Headed To Philadelphia
NFL Free Agency: Parris Campbell Headed To Philadelphia
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 21 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Former Penn State Captain PJ Mustipher To Roster
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Former Penn State Captain PJ Mustipher To Roster
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 19 2024
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Eagles Delay Haason Reddick’s Roster Bonus To Try And Facilitate Trade
NFL Offseason: Eagles Delay Haason Reddick’s Roster Bonus To Try And Facilitate Trade
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 19 2024
Eagles
Jalen Hurts Pays Funeral Expenses For Rival High School Player Killed In Shooting
Jalen Hurts Pays Funeral Expenses For Rival High School Player Killed In Shooting
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 19 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Jack Driscoll Heading To Miami
NFL Free Agency: Jack Driscoll Heading To Miami
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 18 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Former 49ers Linebacker Oren Burks Headed To Philly
NFL Free Agency: Former 49ers Linebacker Oren Burks Headed To Philly
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 16 2024
Go to top button