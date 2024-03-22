NFL Free Agency: Birds Bring In Corner Tyler Hall

The Eagles have added some more young depth to the secondary.
The team announced that they’ve signed CB Tyler Hall to a contract for the 2024 season.
Hall was actually on the Super Bowl LVI champion Rams roster.
We've signed CB Tyler Hall to a 1-year deal.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PS2xfZqZrc
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2024
Hall played his college ball at Wyoming, which is where former Eagles safety Marcus Epps played (they did overlap).
He was a fringe roster guy for the Falcons and Rams, who both used him on special teams for parts of the season in 2020 and 2021.
With the Raiders in 2022, he was able to grab the slot corner role at the end of the season. He was brought back in 2023 where he served as a top injury replacement.
Overall, he’s appeared in 31 games making six starts. More importantly, he’s been in 18 games to play defense (not special teams) over the last two years.
He’s recorded 40 tackles, a sack and four defensed passes as a corner those last two years.
Though it may not mean much, he was highly rated by Pro Football Focus in each of the last two seasons.
Hall would seem like a solid depth option for the Eagles at the worst.
At best, Vic Fangio may be able to unlock the potential he’s shown and the Eagles find themselves with a very low-cost corner option for the season.
Eagles Offseason Recap:
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
LB Oren Burks
DT PJ Mustipher
WR Parris Campbell
CB Tyler Hall
DE Josh Sweat
QB Kenny Pickett
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
OL Jack Driscoll
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox