NFL Free Agency: Quez Watkins Headed To Pittsburgh

Quez Watkins is officially not returning to the Eagles.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the receiver had agreed to a deal to head across the state.
Source: Wide receiver Quez Watkins is signing with the #Steelers.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 25, 2024
The Steelers wide receiver room has been pretty bare for some time, being filled only with the huge egos of every player they draft.
They hope that the Eagles 2020 sixth-round pick can help to alleviate some of the pressure they’ve put on George Pickens as they surround him with several fifth-year players who have not lived up to their draft hype like Denzel Mims and Van Jefferson.
Believe it or not, Watkins’ 1249 career yards would make him the third most accomplished receiver in the Steelers room as Van Jefferson edges him out with 1600 in the same timeframe.
Watkins was employed as a deep threat option in Philadelphia and used in gadget plays that were supposed to utilize his speed. Unfortunately, he never learned to track and catch a ball, so most of the deep shots that went to him were dropped, and he never learned to read and make the right cuts, so the gadget plays never went anywhere that wasn’t a sideline or right at a defender, even when there was wide-open field right in front of him.
The Eagles have moved on and had no reason to look to bring Watkins back after he seemingly failed to develop after what appeared could be a breakout campaign in 2021.
The WR3 position already has DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell, both of which have had far more successful seasons over the past two years than Watkins.
Eagles Offseason Recap:
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
LB Oren Burks
DT PJ Mustipher
WR Parris Campbell
CB Tyler Hall
QB Will Grier
DE Josh Sweat
QB Kenny Pickett
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
OL Jack Driscoll
WR Quez Watkins
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox